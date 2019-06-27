Sections
Beaver Lake swim site closed due to high E. coli levels

by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:09 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Swim beach at Rocky Branch Park.

ROGERS -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed the Horseshoe Bend campground swim beach on Beaver Lake because of higher than acceptable E. coli levels found during routine testing, the corps said in a press release.

The Arkansas Department of Health conducts the tests.

All other swim beaches on Beaver Lake are available for public use except those closed because of the high lake level. A list of high water closures on the lake is at https://go.usa.gov/xyYN5.

The Horseshoe Bend swim beach will reopen once bacteria levels are within the acceptable range, the corps said.

For more information on the status of other recreation areas on Beaver Lake call 479-636-1210, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

