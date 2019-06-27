Board votes to alter filing rule

The Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday voted in favor of new rules intended to add clarity to the cost of filing fees for candidates for judicial positions and prosecutors in next year's elections.

Filing fees for the nonpartisan offices -- such as district, circuit and Court of Appeals judges; prosecutors; and Supreme Court justices -- are pegged at a certain percentage of the salary for that office, ranging from 3% to 6%.

But with salaries for those offices yet to be set for the upcoming year, Daniel Shults, the board's director, recommended to the commission that the rule on filing fees be amended to say that the fees are calculated based on the salaries as they stand on the last day of the fiscal year prior to the election.

For the 2020 elections, that date would be June 30, or Sunday, the end of fiscal 2019.

The new rule also will have the fees rounded up to the nearest $10.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the new rule. However, the change must first be reviewed by the governor's office and lawmakers before going into effect.

The commission did not vote to change the percentages on which filing fees for nonpartisan candidates are calculated.

Fees for partisan candidates, such those for Congress, the Legislature and governor, are set by the political parties.

The general election for nonpartisan races in Arkansas is held on the same day as the party primaries. Because lawmakers moved the 2020 primaries ahead from May to March -- to coincide with several other Southern states holding early primaries in a presidential election year -- the filing deadline for nonpartisan races was moved up as well.

The deadline for nonpartisan candidates filing by petition will be noon Sept. 19, while the deadline for candidates paying the filing fee will be 3 p.m. Nov. 11.

Based on the offices' current salaries, the filing fee for a Supreme Court justice is $10,189; $8,236 for a judge on the Court of Appeals; $6,528 for circuit judge; $4,284 for district judge; $4,651 for Division A prosecuting attorney and $3,953 for Division B prosecuting attorney.

