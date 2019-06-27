Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bush, Clinton to celebrate those in their leadership program

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:06 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush share a laugh during the graduation ceremony of the 2018 Presidential Leadership Scholars Program. - Photo by Mitchell PE Masilun

DALLAS — Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend a ceremony in Dallas to recognize those who are graduating from their leadership program this year.

The graduation ceremony for the almost 60 people participating in the Presidential Leadership Scholars program will be held Thursday at the George W. Bush Presidential Center. During the ceremony, Bush and Clinton are set to talk with two former scholars about the work they're doing to address veterans' issues and challenges in health care.

The program, which began in 2015, helps mid-career professionals hone their leadership abilities through interactions with former presidents and other officials. Doctors, veterans, attorneys and educators are among those participating in this year's class.

Each scholar works on a project intended to solve a problem or issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT