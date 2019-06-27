Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARGENTA GALLERY 413 Main St., North Little Rock. "Journey," oil paintings by Shabana Kauser through July 17. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. (501) 416-0973.

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. "61st Annual Delta Exhibition," through Sunday; closing reception and screening of Delta 60, 5:30 p.m. Friday. "Then, Now, Next: Reimagining the Arkansas Arts Center," through Sunday. "Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition," through Sunday. "Pop! Out of the Vault," through Sunday. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. New works by Terri Haugen, Chris Hynes, Greg Lahti, Michelle Moore, Carol Spencer Morris. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Satellite gallery in lobby of the Little Rock Marriott. (501) 690-2193.

BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. New works by Nancy Wilson and Michael Warrick, through July 13. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Presence," Laura Raborn, through July 13. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. Super Summer Saturdays, 4:30 p.m. July 6 and 20. "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea," through Oct. 27. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

COX CREATIVE CENTER 120 River Market Ave. Works by Glenda McCune, through July 6. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 918-3093.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "Purses With Purpose: Girl Scouts Through the Decades," through Aug. 18. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

THE GALLERIES AT LIBRARY SQUARE 401 President Clinton Ave. "Part to Whole: The Making of Art, the Artist, and the Artist Group," through Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 320-5790.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "Mid-Southern Watercolorists 49th Annual Juried Exhibition," through July 7. "History in Color: The Spectrum of Daily Life in Early America," through Dec. 31, 2019. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. June exhibit: "Go West, Young Man." Giclee drawing, 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 2120 Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. (501) 374-1957.

LOCAL COLOUR GALLERY 5811 Kavanaugh Blvd. Works by Kristen Hess Vaughan, through Sunday. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 265-0422.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. "Imaginate," through Aug. 18. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; school holiday Mondays. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. Nights at the Museum, 6-9 p.m. first Thursday of the month, $5, ages 21 and older. Permanent exhibits: "First Ladies of Arkansas: Women of Their Times"; 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. NASA Hubble telescope exhibit, through Aug. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. lamanlibrary.org or (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. "Organic Transitions," through July 12. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

Around Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "The Road from Northside to Self-Actualization" by Farrell Ford, through Aug. 30. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.

ARKANSAS CRAFT SCHOOL 101 N. Peabody Ave., Mountain View. For complete list of classes and activities, arkansascraftschool.org or (870) 269-8397.

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARTISTS' WORKSHOP GALLERY 610 Central Ave., Hot Springs. 30-member co-op featuring works by Arkansas artists. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 623-6401.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Our Front Porch," through July 27. "Era of Activism," through Aug. 31. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

BRADBURY ART MUSEUM Fowler Center, Arkansas State University, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. "A Notational Guide to the Universe," through Sept. 6. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, noon-7 p.m. Thursday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. bradburyartmuseum.org or (870) 972-2567.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Nature's Nation," through Sept. 9. Alfred Stieglitz Collection, through December. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Edward Robison III: "The Nature of Photography from Traditional to Augmented Reality," through Sept. 1. "Invitational: The Heart of a Nation," through July 28. In Touch Workshop, 2-5 p.m. last Sunday of the month; $55-$65. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; live models and studio space provided, take materials. Art classes noon-4 p.m. every Saturday. RAM Saturdays 1-4 p.m. each Saturday, hands-on art lessons. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

THE GALLERY AT MIDTOWN ASSOCIATES 211 S. Main St., Bentonville. "Between and Beyond," Kellie Lehr, through Monday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. mymidtownagents.com/gallery or (714) 322-0698.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. DinoTrek, continuing. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MULLINS LIBRARY University of Arkansas, 365 N. McIlroy Ave., Fayetteville. Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday. libraries.uark.edu or (479) 575-4104.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. Works by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. "Early Medicine of Northwest Arkansas," tools used by early doctors, through Monday. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154.

SCOTT SETTLEMENT through Nov. 23, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. Tour guides available; group appointments available. Admission: $3, children 6 and under free. Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday. scottconnections.org or (501) 351-5737.

SEARCY ART GALLERY 300 E. Race Ave., Searcy. "2019 Small Works on Paper," through July 7. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 732-1682.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

21C MUSEUM HOTEL 200 N.E. A St., Bentonville. "The Future is Female," through September. Hours: Always open. (479) 286-6500.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

THE BALLROOM ON SHACKLEFORD 1300 N. Shackleford Road. Little Rock Country Dancers, 7-10 p.m. first and third Fridays; lessons, 7-7:45 p.m.; members $5, guests $8; littlerockcountrydancers.com. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays, free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15; blsdance.org, (501) 351-3062. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays; beginning swing lessons, 7-8 p.m.; members $5, guests $10; littlerockbopclub.com, (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 8-10:30 p.m. first Friday of the month, $10. Latin and swing dance: lesson, 7 p.m., $5; dance, 8-10:30 p.m., $10; third and fifth Friday of the month. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

Around Arkansas

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, Elks Lodge, 132 Abbott Place, Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67-167, Ward. Music, 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Film

Central Arkansas

CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES Riverdale 10 VIP Cinema, 2600 Cantrell Road. Terminator 2, July 9. All movies start 7 p.m. Tickets: $10.25. riverdale10.com or (501) 296-9955.

KIDS DREAM FILM SERIES Movie Tavern Little Rock, 11300 Bass Pro Parkway. A Dog's Way Home, Sunday-Monday. Smallfoot, July 7, 8, 10. All films begin 10 a.m. Tickets: $3. movietavern.com/node/345 or (501) 319-6799.

MOVIES IN THE PARK sundown (approximately 8:30 p.m.) Wednesdays through July 31, First Security Amphitheater, River Market Park, 400 President Clinton Ave. The Greatest Showman, Wednesday. The Sandlot, July 10. facebook.com/pg/LRRiverMarket/events or (501) 320-3503.

STONEWALL UPRISING DOCUMENTARY 7 p.m. Friday, Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. (501) 320-5715.

TERROR TUESDAYS SUMMER SERIES 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Central Arkansas Library System Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave. The Terror, Tuesday. Teenagers From Outer Space, July 9. Tickets: $2. (501) 320-5715.

Letters

Central Arkansas

LEGACIES & LUNCH noon-1 p.m. first Wednesday of the month, Darragh Center, Main Library, Library Square, 100 S. Rock St. Jay Jennings: "The Nonfiction Writing of Charles Portis." Take lunch; drinks, desserts provided. (501) 918-3033.

Around Arkansas

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

WRITERS NIGHT OUT 5-7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday, Pizza Hut, U.S. 62 E., Eureka Springs. Meet up and discuss writing, open to everyone. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers. Listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

POTLUCK AND POISON IVY 7 p.m. today, The Joint Theater, 301 Main St. With Steve and Vicki Farrell. Tickets: $35. thejointargenta.comor (501) 372-0210.

RACKENSACK FOLKLORE SOCIETY 7 p.m. first Monday of every month, Arkansas Arts Center, Ninth and Commerce streets. Folk music concerts. (501) 765-1131.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

Around Arkansas

FIESTA LATINA SERIES 7 p.m. Saturday, First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. DJ Josue. Tickets: $5 in advance; $10 at door. eldomad.com or (870) 444-3007.

ZAC DUNLAP BAND 7 p.m. Friday, Convention Center Horner Hall, 134 Convention Blvd., Hot Springs. (501) 321-2277.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

ART IS IN CAKES 9807 W. Markham St. Baking and decorating classes. Cost: $65. artisincakes.com or (501) 240-6102.

ENCHANTED ROSE CYSTIC FIBROSIS FUNDRAISER 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 10, Pinot's Palette, 11610 Pleasant Ridge Road, 101. Reservations: $40. pinotspalette.com or (501) 588-1661.

ESSENTIAL LESSONS FROM THE BUDDHIST PATH WITH AYYA SUDHAMMA 7-9 p.m. Friday, Ecumenical Buddhist Society, 1516 W. Third St. (501) 376-7056.

FINDING FAMILY FACTS 3:30-5 p.m. July 8, Roberts Library, 401 President Clinton Ave. Beginner's genealogy class. (501) 320-5700.

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS WATCH PARTY 7 p.m. July 4, Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum, 120 Riverfront Park Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets: $10, ages 5 and under free. Concession stands available. (501) 371-8320.

GIRLS NIGHT OUT WORKSHOP 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, Bella Vita Shop, 108 W. Sixth St., Suite A. Earring crafting, chocolate, shopping, and wine. Tickets: $45. bellavitajewelry.net or (501) 396-9146.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK COUNCIL OF GARDEN CLUBS 10 a.m. first Wednesday of the month, Hillcrest Hall, 1501 Kavanaugh Blvd. (501) 663-7515.

LITTLE ROCK NIGHT MARKET 5-11 p.m. July 5, Little Rock River Market Pavilion, 400 President Ave. Free music, food, drinks. (501) 251 3324.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older $10.95, children 3-12 $9.95. Parking: $3. (501) 666-2406.

POPS ON THE RIVER 3 p.m. July 4, River Market area, First Security Bank Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave. Children's activities, Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, fireworks finale. Amphitheater seating: advance $10. VIP tickets: $25. pops.arkansasonline.com or (501) 918-4539.

SOMA AFTER DARK 5 p.m. first Friday of the month, South Main St. Food, shopping, celebration. facebook.com/events/736232556770302 or (501) 350-4769.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St, North Little Rock. Special programs, crafts, performances, classes for all ages. lamanlibrary.org (501) 758-1720.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Special programs, performances, classes for all ages. (501) 687-1061.

Around Arkansas

BAKING WORKSHOP 1-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. Tickets: $55. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Gardens admission: $15, children 4-12 $5. garvangardens.org, (800) 366-4664, or (501) 262-9300.

MAGIC SPRINGS "SALUTE TO AMERICA" 8 p.m. July 5, Magic Springs, 1701 E Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Park free for event after 8 p.m. magicsprings.com or (501) 624-0100.

QUILT GUILD 6:30-9 p.m. today, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 2898 S. 48th St., Springdale. (479) 262-9792.

RODEO OF THE OZARKS 7:30-10:30 p.m. through Saturday, Parsons Stadium, 1423 E. Emma Ave., Springdale. Tickets: $7-$38. (479) 756-0464.

SLOW ROLL AT WHOLE HOG BBQ 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday Whole Hog Cafe, 3009 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. BikeNWA slow roll bike ride, with snacks from Whole Hog BBQ. (479) 575-8243.

TOMATOES AT THE TROTTER HOUSE 6:30-8:30 p.m. today, University of Arkansas at Monticello Trotter House Bed & Breakfast, 404 N. Main St., Monticello. Tickets: $30. (870) 460-1052.

WORLD CHOCOLATE DAY 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 6, Markham and Fitz, 801 SE Eighth St., Suite 45, Bentonville. Samples and chocolate around the world. (479) 235-6236.

Theater

Central Arkansas

AVENUE Q through Sunday, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Tickets: $22; students, senior citizens and active duty military $18. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. centralarkansastickets.com or (501) 374-3761.

RING OF FIRE through July 6, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$37, children 15 and under $23, show only $25 and $15. (501) 562-3131.

WILLY WONKA JR. through Sunday, Arkansas Repertory Theatre 601 Main St. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets $15-$28. therep.org or (501) 378-0405.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS SHAKESPEARE THEATRE through July 7, various locations at University of Central Arkansas, Conway, and around Arkansas. Tickets: $12-$50. arkshakes.com or (866) 810-0012.

THE DINNER DETECTIVE 6 p.m. Saturdays, Hilton Garden Inn, 1325 N. Palak Drive, Fayetteville. Interactive comedy murder mystery show; dinner included. Children ages 15 and up with adult supervision permitted. Admission: $59.95. thedinnerdetective.com/fayetteville/tickets-showtimes or (866) 496-0535.

MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets: $8-$17. foajonesboro.orgor (870) 935-2726.

Weekend on 06/27/2019