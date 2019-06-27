This image provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows the wreckage Wednesday after a coal train derailed in the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge in Chesapeake, Va.

Coal spill feared to imperil wildlife area

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- A coal train that derailed early Tuesday in the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia is raising concerns about the threat posed to wildlife and the fragile peat soil that has accumulated there over the centuries.

Chris Lowie, the federal refuge's manager, said 36 of about 100 cars went off the tracks. The Norfolk Southern train was carrying a fine, sandlike form of coal that spilled into water-filled ditches along the tracks and into the forested wetland.

Norfolk Southern said in a statement Wednesday that the coal spill "is confined to a relatively small area" near the tracks and that "there is no impact to any major waterway."

The company said its personnel are at the site and coordinating the cleanup with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

The swamp, about 30 miles southwest of the city of Norfolk, became a national wildlife refuge in 1974. The rail line cuts across the northern part of the refuge, Lowie said. There are no public roads for miles, which means cleanup crews are reaching the scene using old logging roads.

Heavy metals from the spilled coal could leach out in the swamp's highly acidic water and threaten turtles, snakes, frogs and small fish, Lowie said. The swamp's unique carbon-heavy peat soil could be damaged as Norfolk Southern digs out the sandlike coal.

Already on leave, top NRA lobbyist quits

The National Rifle Association's top lobbyist resigned Wednesday, the latest development connected to infighting at the gun lobbying group in recent months that has ensnared even its most ardent loyalists.

Chris Cox's departure came the same day the NRA confirmed it was severing ties with its longtime public relations firm and suspending operation of NRATV, an online station that has stirred controversy for its fiery rhetoric.

Cox, viewed as the likely successor to longtime CEO Wayne LaPierre, resigned just about a week after the NRA put him on administrative leave, claiming he was part of a failed attempt to extort LaPierre and push him out. It came within hours of the NRA officially severing ties with Ackerman McQueen, the Oklahoma public relations firm with which it's been embroiled in a legal tangle over expenditures.

His resignation was confirmed by NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam. No other comment was immediately made about his departure.

However, when he was suspended, Cox said in a statement obtained by The New York Times that allegations he had been part of a group seeking LaPierre's ouster were "offensive and patently false. For 24 years I have been a loyal and effective leader in this organization."

Cox had been the executive director of NRA's lobbying arm, the Institute for Legislative Action, since 2002.

Toxin closes 9 beaches in Mississippi

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. -- An outbreak of toxic bacteria is ruining some beach plans in Mississippi, where authorities are warning people not to swim or eat seafood from polluted coastal waters.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality released a list of nine closed beaches in two of the three coastal counties, Hancock and Harrison. People were advised not even to allow pets to come in contact with water that has a greenish-blue hue.

The toxic cyanobacterium can cause rashes, diarrhea and nausea.

Joe Spraggins, executive director at the state Department of Marine Resources, blames fresh water entering the Mississippi Sound. A New Orleans spillway has been open for a historically long time to relieve pressure on levees from the flooded Mississippi River. The freshwater influx is creating a dead zone without oxygen where marine life can't survive.

Raising age for HPV vaccine advised

ATLANTA -- A vaccine against cervical and other cancers should be recommended for both men and women up to age 26, a U.S. government advisory panel decided Wednesday.

The vaccine protects against HPV, a virus that is commonly spread through sex and can cause certain cancers and genital warts.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' vote in Atlanta raises the recommended vaccination age for men from 21 to 26, making it the same as the existing recommendation for women. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention almost always accepts the panel's recommendations and uses them as guidance for U.S. doctors.

The HPV vaccine is usually given to 11- and 12-year olds, to protect them before their first exposure to sexually transmitted viruses.

Women as old as 26 had been recommended to get a "catch-up" vaccination if they missed the shots in pre-adolescence. For men, the catch-up recommendation had applied only up to age 21, because research indicates men tend to be exposed to sexually transmitted viruses earlier.

The CDC estimates that roughly half of Americans ages 18 to 59 had some form of genital HPV. Vaccinations against it first became available in 2006 and each dose now costs $216.

