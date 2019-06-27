Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Driver hospitalized after collision with library's bookmobile in central Arkansas

by Hot Springs Sentinel-Record | Today at 4:26 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption - Photo by Richard Rasmussen

A two-vehicle wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway near Carpenter Dam Road in Garland County at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday closed the highway's westbound lanes for around 20 minutes.

Rotraud Page, 79, of Hot Springs, driving a 2006 Ford Focus, was westbound beside and slightly ahead of the Hot Spring County Library Bookmobile truck, driven by Barry Hounold, 45, of Malvern, when she cut over in front of the truck, striking the front bumper, Hot Springs police Officer 1st Class Shawn Lowrey said.

The impact caused her car to spin out, strike the center retaining wall and go airborne, landing on its roof and skidding 75 feet. Page, who was cited for careless and prohibited driving, was transported by LifeNet to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT