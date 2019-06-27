Durable-goods orders fall 1.3%; business investment rises

Shoppers look at appliances last month at a retail store in New Rochelle, N.Y. Orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, were down in May.

WASHINGTON -- Orders to U.S. factories for long-lasting manufactured goods fell sharply in May while demand in a category that tracks business investment rose modestly.

Orders fell 1.3% in May after an even bigger 2.8% drop in April, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That weakness reflected a sharp falloff in orders for commercial aircraft, a category that has been hurt by the problems with Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, which has been grounded by global regulators after two fatal crashes.

Orders with U.S. factories for business equipment, the category that serves as a proxy for business investment, edged up 0.4% in May after a 1% decline in April. It was the biggest gain since a 1.4% jump in January. Economists have been worried about a slowdown in business investment orders, believing it shows concerns about rising trade tensions.

Federal Reserve policymakers, who signaled last week that they're considering an interest-rate cut, are closely monitoring data such as business investment to decide whether a reduction is warranted at their next meeting, in late July.

President Donald Trump in early May more than doubled the tariffs he has imposed on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10% to 25% and threatened to broaden the punitive tariffs to cover another $300 billion in Chinese imports if the two countries are not able to reach a trade deal the administration is seeking to provide better protections for U.S. technology.

Trump will meet later this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and investors are closely watching to see if the two sides are able to restart the stalled trade talks. The fear is that an expanded trade war between the world's two biggest economies could depress global growth and raise the threat of pushing the U.S.' economic expansion, which next month will become the longest on record, into a recession.

The report on durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, showed that excluding the volatile transportation category, orders would have risen a small 0.3% in May after a 0.1% dip in orders excluding transportation in April.

Orders in the volatile commercial aircraft category fell 28.2% in May after an even bigger 39.3% plunge in April.

Boeing Co. said earlier this month that it booked no aircraft orders in May after just four in April amid continued fallout from crashes of its 737 Max.

Demand for motor vehicles and parts edged up 0.6% after a 3.2% decline in April. Automakers have faced problems with falling demand for new cars this year.

Orders for machinery rose 0.7% in May while demand for primary metals such as steel edged up 0.4% after a 2.4% drop in April. Defense capital-goods orders fell 7.8%.

A separate report Wednesday showed that the U.S. merchandise-trade deficit widened in May to a five-month high amid a surge in imports after Trump's decision to increase levies on $200 billion of items from China.

The gap increased to $74.5 billion from $70.9 billion in the previous month, according to a Commerce Department report Wednesday. That compared with the median estimate for a shortfall of $71.8 billion. Imports rose 3.7%, the biggest jump in four years, while exports advanced 3%, the most since early 2018.

The report showed imports of automobiles rose 7.5% and industrial supplies, including petroleum products, were up 3.9%. Exports of consumer goods, autos, capital goods and foods, feeds and beverages all registered strong gains.

Wholesale inventories rose 0.4% from the previous month while retail inventories were up 0.5%, according to other figures contained in the report. Analysts look to these numbers to adjust estimates for economic growth during the quarter.

Wednesday's report on trade is for goods only; it has limited details and doesn't include destinations or origins of items. The Commerce Department will release the full May report on international trade Wednesday.

Exports and imports of goods account for about three-fourths of America's total trade; the U.S. typically runs a deficit in merchandise trade and a surplus in services.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin Crutsinger of The Associated Press and by Reade Pickert, Chris Middleton and Ryan Haar of Bloomberg News.

Business on 06/27/2019