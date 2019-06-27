Early rally wanes as various sectors pile up losses

In this June 20, 2019, file photo trader Joseph Lawler works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Stocks closed slightly lower Wednesday on Wall Street after an early rally fueled by optimism over the next round of trade talks between the U.S. and China lost momentum toward the end of the day.

The wobbly finish extended the S&P 500 index's losing streak to a fourth-straight day, though the market is still on track to end the month with solid gains.

The S&P 500 index dropped 3.60 points, or 0.1%, to 2,913.78. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.40 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,536.82. The index had been up as much as 111 points.

The Nasdaq composite, heavily weighted with technology stocks, gained 25.25 points, or 0.3%, to 7,909.97. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 3.26 points, or 0.2%, to 1,517.78.

Losses in health care stocks, consumer-goods makers and utilities offset solid gains in technology sector companies.

Stocks climbed in the morning after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that a trade deal between the two nations was "about 90%" done during recent negotiations. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet at the G-20 summit this weekend and investors hope that talks will yield progress toward an agreement to resolve the costly trade war.

Initial optimism over the possibility of progress on trade helped drive up shares in technology stocks, particularly chipmakers. The sector is especially vulnerable to trade disruptions with China, the world's second-largest economy.

The rally began to fade by midafternoon, however, as other sectors piled up losses.

"The market has pulled back its expectations in terms of when an agreement will be signed and is just focusing on whether or not they can continue on a viable path toward constructive negotiations," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

The market is on track to end June with solid gains that have reversed most of the losses from a big sell-off in May. Investors pushed stocks higher through much of this month as they welcomed indications from the Federal Reserve that it will cut interest rates to keep the economy growing. The trend sent the benchmark S&P 500 index to an all-time high last week.

Worries of an economic slowdown also have prompted traders to shift money into less-risky assets, such as U.S. government bonds and gold, which is on track for a 7.8% gain this month.

The trade disputes between the U.S. and other nations, most prominently China, remain the biggest source of uncertainty looming over Wall Street.

This week's G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, is the first opportunity Trump and Xi have had to discuss their differences on trade face to face since Trump said he was preparing to target the $300 billion in Chinese imports that he hasn't already hit with tariffs, extending them to everything China ships to the United States.

Health care stocks were the biggest drag on the market Wednesday, with drugmakers leading the way lower for the sector. Eli Lilly dropped 3.5% and Nektar Therapeutics slid 3.8%.

Consumer-products companies were also big decliners. General Mills slumped after the packaged-foods maker reported weak sales trends in North America. The stock was the biggest loser in the S&P 500, falling 4.5%.

Even after losing some strength, technology companies led the gainers. Micron Technology notched the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after the chipmaker forecast improved demand for smartphone chips the rest of the year. The stock jumped 13.3%. Other chipmakers also rose. Advanced Micro Devices climbed 3.7% and Nvidia gained 5.1%.

