Ex-Razorback Keuchel gets first win for Braves

CHICAGO -- Former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel earned his first victory for the Atlanta Braves, and Nick Markakis hit a three-run home run Wednesday night in a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Brian McCann also connected for the Braves, who won a matchup of National League division leaders for the second consecutive night.

Keuchel (1-1) allowed 3 runs and 8 hits over 52/3 innings in his second start with Atlanta. He remained in the game after a 48-minute rain delay in the fourth.

The left-hander gave up 4 runs -- 3 earned -- over 5 innings in a loss Friday at Washington. After a long wait in free agency, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner signed a one-year contract with Atlanta on June 7.

Four relievers combined to get the final 10 outs and hold the Cubs scoreless. A.J. Minter went 11/3 innings for his fourth save.

Willson Contreras homered and tripled, and Kris Bryant also connected for the Cubs.

Chicago starter Yu Darvish (2-4) had his string of 10 consecutive no-decisions snapped with the loss. He allowed 5 runs on 5 hits in 5 innings, walking 2 and striking out 8. He retired the last eight batters he faced after giving up Markakis' three-run drive with one out in the third.

In 12 starts at Wrigley Field since signing with the Cubs prior to the 2018 season, Darvish is 0-5 with a 6.03 ERA.

Atlanta jumped on top 1-0 with a manufactured run in the first. Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Contreras. One out later, Acuna scored on Darvish's wild pitch.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, DODGERS 2 Eduardo Escobar's three-run home run gave host Arizona a four-run lead before Los Angeles recorded an out, and the Diamondbacks cruised to the victory.

ROCKIES 6, GIANTS 3 David Dahl hit a go-ahead grand slam in the third to lead visiting Colorado over San Francisco.

PHILLIES 5, METS 4 (10) Jay Bruce ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning as host Philadelphia rallied to beat reeling New York.

NATIONALS 7, MARLINS 5 Matt Adams hit a three-run home run to lead visiting Washington over Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 6, RAYS 4 Nelson Cruz had three hits -- including a go-ahead, three-run, two-out double -- to lead Minnesota past visiting Tampa Bay.

WHITE SOX 8, RED SOX 7 Jose Abreu hit a two-run home run over the Green Monster in the ninth inning as Chicago beat host Boston.

YANKEES 8, BLUE JAYS 7 Gleyber Torres lined a game-winning single in the ninth inning and New York hit two more home runs to beat visiting Toronto.

INDIANS 5, ROYALS 3 Trevor Bauer struck out a season-high 12 in 62/3 innings, and host Cleveland beat Kansas City.

RANGERS 4, TIGERS 1 Mike Minor allowed five hits, Willie Calhoun, Jeff Mathis and Danny Santana homered in the fifth to lift visiting Texas over Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 10, ORIOLES 5 Franmil Reyes hit two of the Padres' five home runs, Eric Hosmer drove in four runs and San Diego finished a two-game sweep of host Baltimore.

ATHLETICS 2, CARDINALS 0 Beau Taylor and Matt Chapman homered, and Daniel Mengden pitched six scoreless innings to lead visiting Oakland over St. Louis.

ANGELS 5, REDS 1 Justin Bour hit two home runs, Mike Trout scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning and host Los Angeles beat Cincinnati.

PIRATES 14, ASTROS 2 Josh Bell hit his 21st home run, Corey Dickerson had 4 hits and 3 RBI, and visiting Pittsburgh routed Houston.

MARINERS 4, BREWERS 2 J.P. Crawford drove in 3 runs, Wade LeBlanc struck out 6 in 5 innings and Seattle beat host Milwaukee.

