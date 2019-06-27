Fast Forward

Next week

Salute: Towns big and small across the state will see a lot of lights in the sky celebrating Independence Day, July 4. Also check out special celebrations at state parks like July 4th Fun and Games Day at Petit Jean State Park near Morrilton, and Reading, Signing & Celebrating the Declaration of Independence at Historic Washington State Park. For a full list, visit arkansasstateparks.com.

Next month

Fruit: Downtown Clarksville will be filled with the sweet smell of cobblers and pies for the annual Johnson County Peach Festival, July 18-20. In addition to peach eating and pit spitting contests, there will be music, tournaments, children's activities and a fishing derby. General admission is free. Call (479) 754-9152 or visit jocopeachfest.com.

