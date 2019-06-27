Filing seeks golf course reprieve

A woman plays golf at War Memorial Park in this photo from 2015. A Little Rock resident is seeking a judicial order to stop the city from closing the park’s golf course.

A request to delay the closure of the golf course at Little Rock's War Memorial Park was filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

The course is set to close July 5 as part of $2.1 million in cuts the city is making to its 2019 budget.

The petition for an injunction, filed by John McCarty of the War Memorial Golf Association, argues that the city should wait for the eligibility of the course for the National Register of Historic Places to be determined.

A letter from the Department of Arkansas Heritage to McCarty states that the course is eligible, but permission from the city of Little Rock is required to move forward, according to a spokesman for the agency.

At Tuesday's city Board of Directors meeting, McCarty gave the letter from the Heritage Department to City Director Joan Adcock, who asked from the dais what it meant.

"It doesn't mean anything," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said.

Golf operations will still cease, he added.

McCarty, a longtime War Memorial golfer and advocate for the course, said he decided to take the matter to court after that.

"With the mayor's rejection last night, there was nothing else to do," McCarty said Wednesday. "The only thing I want to happen is to keep War Memorial open as a golf course. ... What else are you going to put there? A three-ring circus?"

City Attorney Tom Carpenter said he didn't think the complaint would have any legal standing in court, since the city owns the property.

"What I can say is that no hearing has been set, and I don't see one being set," Carpenter said.

The city has 30 days to file a written answer to the complaint. The case has been assigned to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen.

Melissa Whitfield, communications director for the Department of Arkansas Heritage, said that even if the course were added to the National Register of Historic Places, the designation would not protect it from being developed into something else.

"It's an honorary designation," she said.

Whitfield said structures, objects and sites that are at least 50 years old and have retained their integrity from when they were created are eligible for the designation.

"I think the staff believes that would hold true for the golf course," she said.

Little Rock's Hindman Park golf course, which will close Saturday, was developed in 1971.

One other golf course in Arkansas is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Greens at North Hills in Sherwood, which is also a public course.

Closing two of Little Rock's four public golf courses was part of a budget amendment the city board approved earlier this month, and Scott announced last week that the War Memorial and Hindman courses would be the ones to close.

The move has been the subject of heated public discussion, with supporters excited about the possibility of other recreational opportunities in those spaces and critics decrying the loss of two beloved courses that they say serve the "average Joe."

