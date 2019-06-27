First 10 Democrats focus on health care

Democratic presidential candidates take the stage Wednesday for their debate in Miami. The group of 10 candidates will be followed by a second group of 10 who will debate tonight.

MIAMI -- Ten Democrats railed against a national economy and Republican administration they said exists only for the rich as presidential candidates debated onstage for the first time in the 2020 season in their bid to deny President Donald Trump a second term in office.

Health care, more than any other issue, led the debate. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called for "fundamental change" across the nation's economy and government to address persistent issues of inequality.

"I think of it this way. Who is this economy really working for? It's doing great for a thinner and thinner slice at the top," Warren declared shortly before raising her hand as one of the only Democrats onstage willing to abolish her own private health insurance in favor of a government-run plan. "Health care is a basic human right, and I will fight for basic human rights."

Immigration was also on the candidates' minds as they pointed to the photos of a drowned Salvadoran father and his toddler daughter at the Rio Grande and blamed Trump and his policies on migrants crossing into America illegally.

Former housing chief Julian Castro said: "Watching that image of Oscar and his daughter Valeria was heartbreaking. It should also p**s us all off."

Warren spent the evening at center stage, a top-tier candidate whose campaign has gained ground in recent weeks as she has released a near-constant stream of policy proposals. She was flanked by lower-tier candidates including Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who needed big moments to help spark momentum in the crowded field.

Several candidates, including Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio and former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland were eager to jab their rivals on issues including health care and immigration.

Wednesday's lineup featured three women, one black man and a man of Mexican heritage. At least two candidates spoke Spanish at times, while Booker, a black man, talked about the violence that left seven people in his own urban neighborhood shot last week.

Modest differences on health care underscored a much louder internal fight over how aggressive Democrats should be on the nation's most pressing issues.

On one side: candidates like Warren who are demanding dramatic change that includes embracing liberal policy priorities like free universal health care, debt-free college, a forgiving immigration policy and higher taxes on the rich. On the other: pragmatic-minded Democrats like Delaney who are calling for modest policy solutions that could ultimately attract bipartisan support.

Most of Warren's rivals Wednesday night, including O'Rourke and Klobuchar, called for universal health care but also favored preserving the private insurance market. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who will be in a second debate group today, has proposed a "Medicare for All" system without private insurance.

"We should be the party that keeps what's working and fixes what's broken," said Delaney, one of the few Democrats onstage who represented his party's moderate wing. "Why do we have to stand for taking away something from people?"

Klobuchar also said she doesn't support undermining the private insurance -- and tried, without success, to join the debate while moderators regularly called on Warren.

De Blasio, who joined Warren in raising his hand on getting rid of private health insurance, cast the debate as part of "the battle for the heart and soul of our party."

O'Rourke said he doesn't support abolishing private insurance, causing de Blasio to interject: "Hey, wait, wait, Congressman O'Rourke, Congressman O'Rourke, private insurance is not working for tens of millions of Americans. Why are you defending private insurance to begin with?"

In the segment devoted to immigration, Castro repeatedly promoted his proposal to decriminalize illegal immigration -- a policy that Warren has adopted in recent days.

Turning to O'Rourke, Castro asked his fellow Texan why he would not support making illegal immigration a civil offense. "I just think it's a mistake, Beto," said Castro.

O'Rourke noted that he had introduced legislation in Congress to decriminalize "those seeking asylum" and said he had unveiled comprehensive immigration overhaul.

But Castro interjected that that was insufficient to only relieve those seeking asylum from criminal penalty because many of those charged for crossing the border illegally are "undocumented immigrants."

Booker also sided with Castro, arguing for full decriminalization.

When the debate turned to tech companies, Booker stopped short of endorsing Warren's call to break up the biggest tech companies, like Facebook and Google, while saying it was clear that the economy "is not working for average Americans."

When Booker was reminded that he had criticized Warren this year for naming some of the corporations she would break up, he said "I don't think we disagree," adding that he also felt strongly about "the need to check corporate consolidation."

While the candidates have been courting voters in key states for several months already, the vast majority of the nation has yet to pay close attention to the diverse field, so the debates provide an opportunity to set themselves apart.

Three candidates did not qualify for the debates: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Fla., and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts. Bullock's campaign says he has already met the qualifications to be onstage for the second round of debates, set for Detroit on July 30 and 31 and hosted by CNN.

Trump was in the air traveling to Japan for a round of trade talks as Democrats faced the nation for the first time in the 2020 campaign.

Earlier in the day, he confirmed that he would watch the debate from Air Force One. His first tweet of the night: "BORING!"

Information for this article was contributed by Juana Summers, Steve Peoples, Laurie Kellman, Elana Schor, Sara Burnett, David Bauder and Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press; by Mark Niquette, Jennifer Epstein, Sahil Kapur and Emma Kinery of Bloomberg News; and by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns of The New York Times.

Photo by The New York Times/DOUG MILLS

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren raises her hand Wednesday night in Miami in favor of a government-run health system instead of private insurance. Fellow Democratic presidential debate participants New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (left) and Beto O’Rourke stand by.

Photo by AP/WILFREDO LEE

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii respond during a lighter moment of the debate.

