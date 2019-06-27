Fishing hot spots

LAKE OUACHITA Bass fishing is good with Texas-rigged soft plastics and drop-shot rigs fished over points. Stripers are biting live bait or big hair jigs on the eastern part of the lake. Bream fishing is excellent with grubs and worms at 8 feet to 15 feet near brush. Crappie are biting jigs or minnows at 20 feet to 25 feet near brush. Catfish are biting live nightcrawlers around brush piles.

LAKE ATKINS Bass are biting soft plastic worms and jigs at 10 feet near the shoreline. Bream are biting redworms and crickets. Crappie fishing is improving with minnows and jigs. Catfish are being caught on trotlines and limblines.

LAKE BREWER Bream are biting redworms and crickets at 8 feet to 10 feet. Crappie are biting minnows and jigs around brush piles at 13 feet to 18 feet. Fish the brush piles. White bass are schooling and chasing the shad, so topwater fishing is excellent. Black bass are biting in the creeks, and catfish are biting minnows.

Photo by Kirk Montgomery

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 06/27/2019