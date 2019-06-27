Five former Hogs sign first professional baseball deals

FAYETTEVILLE -- Five former University of Arkansas baseball players signed professional baseball contracts this week.

Outfielder Dominic Fletcher, infielders Jack Kenley and Trevor Ezell, and pitchers Matt Cronin and Jacob Kostyshock have signed contracts since Sunday.

Signed, sealed, delivered • A look at former Arkansas Razorbacks baseball players and the professional contracts they’ve agreed to: Name Team Round (Overall) Signing Bonus (Value) Dominic Fletcher Diamondbacks 2nd (75th) $700,000 ($831,200) Isaiah Campbell Mariners 2nd (76th) N/A ($818,200) Matt Cronin Nationals 4th (123rd) $464,500 ($464,500) Jack Kenley Tigers 8th (232nd) $135,000 ($181,200) Jacob Kostyshock Rockies 8th (249th) $164,700 ($164,700) Cody Scroggins Red Sox 9th (287th) N/A ($148,200) Zack Plunkett Dodgers 20th (611th) N/A (N/A)

Fletcher (Arizona Diamondbacks, second round), Cronin (Washington Nationals, fourth round), Kenley (Detroit Tigers, eighth round) and Kostyshock (Colorado Rockies, eighth round) were among the seven Razorbacks drafted earlier this month.

Arkansas players who have yet to sign are pitchers Isaiah Campbell (Seattle Mariners, second round), Cody Scroggins (Boston Red Sox, ninth round) and Zack Plunkett (Los Angeles Dodgers, 20th round), a college catcher who was drafted as a pitcher.

Campbell, Scroggins and Plunkett are expected to sign by the July 12 deadline.

Fletcher, a three-year starting center fielder at Arkansas, signed for $700,000, according to MLB's draft tracker. That figure is less than the $831,100 value suggested for Fletcher's slot in the draft, 75th overall.

Fletcher signed the largest contract for an Arkansas position player since Andrew Benintendi signed for $3.6 million when he was drafted seventh overall by the Red Sox in 2015.

Cronin ($464,500) and Kostyshock ($164,700) signed for their suggested slot values.

Kenley signed for $135,000, under the $181,200 value for his slot in the draft. Kenley began his pro career with a 3-for-4 outing Monday that included a home run, 4 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Ezell went undrafted, but he signed a free agent contract Tuesday with the Tampa Bay Rays. He began his professional career Wednesday, when he went 1 for 3 with 3 walks in Bradenton, Fla.

Players who are not drafted are eligible to sign free agent contracts. Free agent contract details are not publicly released.

Sports on 06/27/2019