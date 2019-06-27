Former politician sets return in Israel

JERUSALEM — Ehud Barak, a former Israeli prime minister and longtime critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, announced Wednesday that he was jumping back into the political fray to form a new political party.

The announcement came as Israel braced for a second election this fall because Netanyahu failed to form a viable coalition after the April ballot.

Barak, 77, who is also a former defense minister and a decorated military chief, has long been rumored to be planning a comeback. He has used Twitter to denounce Netanyahu in recent years, criticizing him for his right-wing policies and a corruption investigation that could lead to his indictment.

In a televised news conference Wednesday, Barak challenged Netanyahu’s propriety to continue in office, accusing him of having precipitated the last election for the purpose of trying to disrupt the legal proceedings against him.

“These are dark days the likes of which we have not known before,” he said. “The Netanyahu regime must be toppled.”

He called for parties in Israel’s fragmented political system to join forces with him in order to bring about change. Barak did not announce a name for the new party.

As the leader of a center-left, Labor Party-led alliance, Barak beat Netanyahu, leader of the conservative Likud, for the premiership in the 1999 election but went on to serve a short term.

He later served as defense minister in a Netanyahu-led government before announcing his retirement from politics in 2012.