Fulmer encouraged after eventful year

In this April 10, 2019, file photo, University of Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer passes a jersey to Kellie Harper during a press conference announcing her as the new head coach of the Lady Vols, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has said from the time he took over that his No. 1 priority is to turn around the slumping football program.

That hasn't happened just yet. But while the football program is still trying to find its footing, Tennessee's overall athletic department is prospering under Fulmer.

In Fulmer's first full school year as athletic director, Tennessee is on the verge of its first top-30 finish in the Directors' Cup all-sports standings since 2010-11.

"I'm enjoying it," Fulmer said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press. "I enjoy coming to work. I enjoy the people I work with. I enjoy what I do. Some days are better than others, obviously."

Fulmer was hired in December 2017 to rescue a football coaching search that had gone awry. He responded a week later by hiring Jeremy Pruitt, who was Alabama's defensive coordinator at the time.

Tennessee went 5-7 in Pruitt's debut season after going 4-8 the year before his arrival.

Fulmer, 68, had an eventful 2018-19 year during which he conducted one basketball coaching search and nearly had to do another.

After a season in which Tennessee held the No. 1 ranking for nearly a month and reached a regional semifinal, men's basketball Coach Rick Barnes nearly left for UCLA. Barnes received a raise that will pay him $26 million over the next five seasons, but he told reporters he probably would have departed if buyout negotiations with UCLA hadn't hit a snag.

Fulmer fired women's basketball coach Holly Warlick after the Lady Vols lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and finished 19-13, the first time since 1975-76 they had fallen short of 20 wins.

Fulmer replaced Warlick with former Missouri State coach Kellie Harper, who played on three straight Tennessee national championship teams from 1996-98.

