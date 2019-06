Golf glance

PGA TOUR

EVENT Rocket Mortgage Classic

SITE Detroit

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Detroit Golf Club (Par 72, 7,340 yards)

PURSE $7.3 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1,314,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION First-year event

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, Andrew Landry

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, noon-1:45 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT Andalucia Masters

SITE Sotogrande, Spain

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Real Club Valderamma (Par 71, 7,001 yards)

PURSE $3,406,650

WINNER'S SHARE $567,775

DEFENDING CHAMPION Sergio Garcia

ARKANSANS ENTERED Pep Angles

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 5 a.m.-7 a.m. and 9 a.m.-noon; Saturday, 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Sunday, 6:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT U.S. Senior Open

SITE Notre Dame, Ind.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Warren Golf Course Notre Dame (Par 70, 6,943 yards)

PURSE $4 million

WINNER'S SHARE $720,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION David Toms

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, Clark Dennis, Ken Duke

TV FS1, Today-Friday, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m.-3 p.m.;Fox, Saturday, 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Utah Championship

SITE Farmington, Utah

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Oakridge Country Club (Par 71, 7,045 yards)

PURSE $725,000

WINNER'S SHARE $126,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Cameron Champ

ARKANSANS ENTERED Matt Atkins, Sebastian Cappelen, Nicolas Echavarria, David Lingmerth, Taylor Moore, Patrick Sullivan, Ethan Tracy

TV Golf Channel, Today-Sunday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

