House panel OKs Conway subpoena

A placard marks the vacant seat Wednesday that was intended for White House special counselor Kellyanne Conway to use at a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing.

WASHINGTON -- A House panel voted Wednesday to subpoena Kellyanne Conway for her testimony after she failed to show to a hearing at which a special counsel told the committee she should be fired from the White House for her "egregious, repeated, and very public violations" of federal ethics law.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee's action against Conway escalates the standoff between the Democratic House and President Donald Trump as the White House stonewalls Democratic oversight inquiries, moving to keep the deliberations of its top officials confidential. The White House blocked Conway, a counselor to the president, from testifying about allegations of repeated violations of a federal ethics law that prohibits government officials from engaging in political activities at work.

Her failure to show set up yet another clash between the executive branch and Congress that may end with an administration official held in contempt of Congress. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, the one Republican who has called for Trump's impeachment, joined Democrats to vote for the subpoena, 25-16.

In pointed testimony, Henry Kerner, the special counsel, whose work is unrelated to the office that was run by Robert Mueller, detailed how the White House counselor's conduct created an "unprecedented challenge" to his ability to enforce the federal ethics law, known as the Hatch Act.

The repeated violations, "combined with her unrepentant attitude, are unacceptable from any federal employee, let alone one in such a prominent position," Kerner testified.

Kerner was nominated by Trump for the position in 2017, and previously worked for former Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican from California, when he was the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

House Democrats on the panel requested Conway's testimony after the Office of Special Counsel, an independent government agency tasked with enforcing the ethics law, recommended in a report released earlier this month that Trump fire Conway, citing her penchant for "partisan attacks" on Democratic Party candidates during interviews in her capacity as the president's counselor.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the chairman of the committee, made clear he is prepared to hold Conway in contempt if she does not comply with the subpoena.

"There are rarely issues that come before our committee that are so clear cut, but this is one of them. This is about right and wrong," Cummings said. "Contrary to claims Ms. Conway and President Trump have made, this is not a conspiracy to silence her or restrict her First Amendment rights. This is an effort to enforce federal law."

Republican lawmakers on the panel stepped in to defend her and turn the scrutiny on Kerner, adopting an argument deployed by Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel, that the office of the special counsel had treated the Republican administration unfairly and that his report was influenced by "personal pique" against Conway.

"The report is outrageous, it's unprecedented, it's unfair and it's just wrong," Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the committee's top Republican said, arguing that Kerner's office "doesn't like the fact Ms. Conway is conservative."

"She's being targeted because she is good at what she does, and this is why this should not stand," Jordan said.

Photo by AP/ALEX BRANDON

Kellyanne Conway, senior White House Advisor, is seen during a listening session conducted by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Washington.

