Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Hutchinson seeks $10M for levee repairs after historic flooding in state

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 11:57 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Floodwaters from the Arkansas River pour through a breach in the Dardanelle Levee on May 31. Although that levee was the only one that was fully breached in the recent flooding, the condition of dozens of levees on the Arkansas River is drawing concerns. - Photo by Thomas Metthe

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked lawmakers Thursday to appropriate $10 million from a reserve fund to repair levees damaged in the historic Arkansas River fooding this spring.

Also on Thursday, Hutchinson issued an executive order to create the Arkansas Levee Task Force to review the management of the state’s levees and ensure they are properly maintained and funded in the future.

Numerous levees along the Arkansas River — including one that breached in Yell County — were not meeting U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standards and had been long neglected. That prevents most of them, if they sustained damage, from being able to access federal funding for repairs.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked lawmakers Thursday to appropriate $10 million from an emergency reserve fund to repair damaged levees.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked lawmakers Thursday to appropriate $10 million from an emergency reserve fund to repair damaged levees.

Hutchinson said he could see the importance of the state’s levee system during the floods as he surveyed them from a helicopter.

The funding would be available after lawmakers appropriate it, and it would come with instructions on how it can be used. The levees that will receive funding has not yet been determined, although Hutchinson noted multiple times the breached Yell County levee as an example of the state’s poorly maintained system.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT