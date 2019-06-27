• Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, called it a "disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems," after he was spit on by a Chicago cocktail lounge waitress who was taken into custody for about two hours and then released without charges.

• Fred Wiedner resigned as mayor of Lexington, Mo., citing hatred, attacks and lies about him on Facebook, saying in a letter to the city that the job was no longer worth the battle and that he didn't sign up for the "mess."

• Zulkurnain Mohamed Yusof, a Malaysian customs official, said agents arrested four men and seized 31 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 5,000 red-ear slider baby turtles hidden in luggage on different flights from India to the Kuala Lumpur airport.

• Jodi Sutter, 43, fired from her job as an environmental specialist for Henry County, Iowa, after auditors said she collected nearly $219,000 in improper payments seeking reimbursement for a nonexistent office intern, has filed a wrongful-termination lawsuit, citing gaps in the audit report.

• Terry Stanphill, police chief of El Campo, Texas, said a substitute teacher who was fired when school officials learned that she had made pornographic videos that included footage recorded at the high school, likely won't face charges since she "closed the door and had clothes on" in the footage.

• Joshua Hanselman, 19, faces larceny and unlawful- mischief counts after telling police that he and several others stole 26 street signs in the towns of Georgia and Fairfax, Vt., so they could display them in their homes.

• James Franks, 34, of Union City, Pa., the former chief pharmacist at the Pennsylvania Soldiers & Sailors Home, faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than 12,000 medication doses to satisfy his drug addiction.

• Andreas Dowling, 23, of Torpoint in southwest England, is accused of making 30 hoax bomb threats between October 2014 and February 2015, including threats against the Super Bowl, Britain's Houses of Parliament and schools in the U.K., U.S. and Canada, police said.

• Garrett Eagle, 20, and David Edens, 43, were arrested on robbery charges after holding a car dealership employee at gunpoint in Springfield, Mo., during a test drive of a used pickup and then crashing the vehicle, allowing the worker to escape, police said.

