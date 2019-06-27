Indonesia studies plan for island jails

Indonesian prisons are overflowing with convicts and authorities worried about their negative influence on city dwellers are exploring shifting them to some of the uninhabited islands in the archipelago.

Overcrowded jails mean petty criminals like chicken thieves are lodged together with drug traffickers and terrorists, according to Wiranto, Indonesia’s minister for legal and security affairs. The inability to segregate inmates based on their crimes poses risks of them “exchanging their expertise” with one another, he said.

Construction of new prisons in remote islands also will reduce contact between the inmates and the public, the minister told a panel of lawmakers Tuesday in Jakarta. With most jails situated in the middle of cities, it was easy for inmates to engage in nefarious activities, the government said in a statement citing Wiranto, a former military chief.

Indonesia can use some of the 6,000 uninhabited islands to relocate its crowded jails, Wiranto said.

While Indonesian jails have a total capacity for only 127,006 inmates, they currently lodge 263,145, according to the Law and Human Rights Ministry.