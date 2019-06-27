Summer activities for kids abound in central Arkansas

Emily Hadland adjusts pieces in the Esse Purse Museum exhibit "Purses with Purpose: Girl Scouts Through the Decades." The exhibit is just one in central Arkansas that may appeal to young visitors. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal

School has been out for about a month now and the novelty of endless freedom could be wearing a bit thin.

For parents craving a little culture for their young ones in an air-conditioned environment away from their own homes, galleries and museums may have just what the doctor ordered.

Here are just a few opportunities available this weekend:

Inspirational: Encourage and inspire budding artists by taking a tour of the Arkansas Arts Center's "58th Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition," featuring pieces by children from kindergarten-12th grade. Seeing the creative endeavors of children their own ages displayed in a major gallery may even inspire them to start some art projects of their own. The exhibit ends its run Sunday. Also ending this weekend is "Then, Now, Next: Reimagining the Arkansas Arts Center," "Pop! Out of the Vault: Andy Warhol's Little Red Book" and "61st Annual Delta Exhibition." Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the center, East Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock, is free. Call (501) 372-4000 or visit arkansasartscenter.org.

Clean up: The colorful, whimsical, thought-provoking "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea" at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, not only teaches about the hazards of plastics but it also has hands-on elements for young ones. For instance, there's the chance to bang on Styrofoam "drums" and run through dangling "jellyfish tentacles." The exhibit is on display through October. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for ages 62 and older, children 6-17, college students and retired U.S. military; free for active U.S. military and children under 6. Call (501) 374-4242 or visit clintonpresidentialcenter.org.

Beyond cookies: Girl Scouts of all ages should find plenty to draw their attention at the Esse Purse Museum, where "Purses With Purpose: Girl Scouts Through the Decades" is on display through Aug. 18. This exhibit examines the evolution of the Scouting organization through books, uniform pieces, photos and, of course, handbags. Hours at the museum, 1510 Main St., Little Rock, are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for senior citizens, students and military. Call (501) 916-9022 or visit essepursemuseum.com.

Outside the box: Creativity and rampant imagination are the keys to "Imaginate," the temporary exhibit at the Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. As with all exhibits at this kid-friendly science museum, it's fully interactive, using hands-on exhibits to encourage children to work together, experiment and be innovative. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for children 12 and under, senior citizens 60 and older, teachers, U.S. military and Little Rock city employees. Call (501) 396-7050 or visit museumofdiscovery.org.

Spaced out: The William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock, is spending the summer in outer space thanks to its Hubble Space Telescope Exhibit continuing through Aug. 31. The traveling exhibit covers 2,200 square feet of models, images and hands-on activities to demonstrate the history and technology behind the powerful telescope. Admission is free. Library hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Call (501) 758-1720 or visit lamanlibrary.org.

Spaced out 2: In Pine Bluff, the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., is the current home of "Sun, Earth, Universe," a hands-on exhibit teaching about NASA missions and how they're accomplished. The exhibit ends its run Saturday and hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Outer and inner space: In addition to its regular exhibits, the Mid-America Science Museum is taking a close look at two very different areas. The traveling exhibit "Magnificent ... Me!" explores the inner workings of the human body and its many complex systems through December. Meanwhile, there's a celebration going on for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with special exhibits and programs in the museum's Oaklawn Foundation Digital Dome Theater through Sept. 1. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10; $8 for ages 3-12, teachers, active and retired military and senior citizens 65 and older. Theater shows are an additional $3. Call (501) 767-3461 or visit midamericamuseum.org.

Weekend on 06/27/2019