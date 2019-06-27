Law to let firms sue informers disputed

Four legal advocacy organizations have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas challenging a state law that they say allows farm organizations to protect themselves from undercover investigations by animal-rights groups.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund, Animal Equality, Center for Biological Diversity, and Food Chain Workers Alliance filed a declaratory and injunctive relief suit Tuesday against state Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, and her husband, Jonathan Vaught, as well as Peco Foods Inc., an Alabama-based poultry farm that has facilities in Arkansas.

DeAnn and Jonathan Vaught own a hog farm called Prayer Creek Farm in Horatio. The lawsuit said the farm can house approximately 1,200 pigs.

The plaintiffs are nonprofit organizations dedicated to changing industrial animal agriculture and protecting people, animals and the environment affected by the industrialization of the food production system, according to court documents.

The organizations said in their filing that they want to send undercover investigators into Prayer Creek Farm and Peco Foods but can't because of Arkansas Code 16-118-113, which the organizations contend violates the U.S. Constitution, specifically the First Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause.

Document Suit challenging Arkansas Ag-Gag law View

Enacted in 2017, the law, also referred to as the "Arkansas Ag-Gag" law by animal-welfare groups, was introduced by Vaught and created an avenue for civil litigation against anyone who releases documents or recordings from a nonpublic area of commercial property with the intent of causing harm to the owner.

A telephone message left at the Vaughts' home Wednesday seeking comment on the lawsuit was not returned. DeAnn Vaught said in 2017 that the bill would do nothing to weaken existing state or federal whistleblower protections.

State Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, told legislators in 2017 that the measure was backed by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, the Arkansas Farm Bureau, the Agricultural Council of Arkansas and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Legislators said at the time that the bill would do nothing to subvert state and federal protections for people who expose illegal practices. Stubblefield said manufacturing plants in Arkansas have "processes" that keep them in business but are off-limits to cameras.

"This bill will help protect them and give them an extra layer [of] protection," Stubblefield said in 2017.

The advocacy organizations said in their suit that the threat of penalty under the law is an effort by the industry to hide production methods.

"The Arkansas Ag-Gag law is part of the nationwide effort by the American Legislative Exchange Council, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau and other political organizations -- whose focus is on protecting corporate profits by shielding companies from needed accountability -- to suppress speech through penalizing investigations meant to reveal the animal agriculture industry's illegal and unethical conduct to the public," court documents said.

The groups said "Ag-Gag" laws have been successfully challenged as unconstitutional in Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, and Iowa, and contend that corporate lobbyists who designed the Arkansas law tried to prevent judicial review of the statute.

"They crafted it to create extreme civil penalties that can be enforced by factory farms and industrial slaughterhouses against investigators (thereby chilling their speech) while -- the industry's representatives believed -- preventing advocates from identifying proper defendants to challenge the law in court (thereby keeping the chill in place)," the court document said.

The plaintiffs said making a stand against such laws in Arkansas is important because of the state's standing in the agriculture world.

"Arkansas is the home of both the world's largest food retailer, Walmart, and the country's largest poultry and meat processor, Tyson Foods," court documents said. "Meat-producing giants Butterball, Cargill, Mountaire, Peco Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Perdue Farms and Wayne Farms all have locations (often many) in Arkansas. The state is the second largest producer of broiler chickens (chickens raised for meat) and has the twelfth largest population of cows raised for beef in the United States. Its pig population grew by approximately 20 percent between 2012 and 2017 and, as of 2018, pigs outnumber the population of every Arkansas city except Little Rock (and they were not far behind Little Rock)."

Plaintiffs also have argued that state government has been deferential to industrial animal agriculture companies.

"It recently passed, in only five days, legislation to limit the ability to comment on factory farm permits," court documents said. "Federal regulation is also lax in Arkansas. The federal Farm Service Agency and Small Business Administration, the two federal agricultural lending agencies, have failed to respond to a 2017 petition submitted by Plaintiffs [Animal Legal Defense Fund and Center for Biological Diversity] asking the agencies to comply with federal law when issuing loans that are fueling the rapid expansion of industrial agriculture in northeastern Arkansas."

The organizations said the law was passed after Peco Foods' substantial expansion and investment in the state.

"Peco Foods also regularly aligns itself with industrial agriculture trade associations like the Farm Bureau, even being connected with a conspiracy to fix chicken prices using the relationships built through those trade associations," the court documents said. "Nonetheless, Plaintiffs [Animal Legal Defense Fund and Animal Equality] asked Peco Foods to waive its right to enforce the Arkansas Ag-Gag law against them for any investigation of the Arkansas facilities identified above because the law is unconstitutional. Peco Foods did not do so."

Prayer Creek Farm also refused to waive its rights to enforce the law, the suit said.

Earlier this year, a federal judge struck down an Iowa law that made it illegal to get a job at a livestock farm to conduct an animal-cruelty undercover investigation, ruling that the law violated the constitutional right to free speech.

State Desk on 06/27/2019