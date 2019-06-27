Life-achievement award goes to East

Bob East, a prominent Arkansas businessman, was recently recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

East graduated in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from UA. In 1975, he founded the Robert East Co., an investment firm. In 1978, along with his friend Tom Harding, he began East-Harding Inc., a construction company, according to a UA news release. East purchased Advanced Cabling Systems in 1998 and built the company into one of the nation's premier installers of cabling and security systems. He sold the company to ADT earlier this year.

East also served as president of the Little Rock Downtown Partnership and sat on the Little Rock Airport Commission for a decade. He served on the board of the Arkansas Nature Conservancy and the Arkansas Cancer Research Center, and he sits on the board of directors of Bank OZK.

East lives in Little Rock with his wife, and they have two children.

