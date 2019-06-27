Local motor sports results

REGIONAL RESULTS
UMP Summernationals
PONTOON BEACH, Ill. -- Tuesday night's feature race top finishers from the United Midwestern Promoters Summernationals late model event at Tri-City Speedway:
Kyle Bronson, Brandon, Fla. ($7,500)
Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill.
Brian Shirley, Chatham, Ill.
Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill.
Rusty Schlenk, McClure, Ohio
Others
7.Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville
15.Billy Moyer, Batesville
Lap leaders -- Chris Simpson 1-2, Bronson 3, T.Erb 4-18, Bronson 19-25, T.Erb 26-39, Bronson 40. Top qualifier -- Moyer Jr., 15.246 seconds (88.548 mph). Heat winners -- Moyer Jr., Simpson, Bronson, T.Erb. B-Main winner -- Chase Junghans.
