Masked gunmen injure man in Little Rock robbery near UALR

A pair of masked gunmen struck a man with a handgun and forced their way into a Little Rock pizza restaurant Thursday morning, taking an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing, authorities said.

Little Rock police said the holdup happened 1:15 a.m. at the Pizza Hut at 2912 S. University Ave., right across the street from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

A 44-year-old employee told officers he was taking out the trash when two men in ski masks approached him, flashed a silver handgun and hit him in the face with it, according to the police report.

Once inside, the robbers demanded money from the cash register and everyone's cellphones. The report listed at least three people at the restaurant at the time.

Police said the gunmen left with the individuals' phones and about $2,000 in cash.

Officers searched the area but didn't find the robbers, the report said.

Detectives planned to review surveillance footage capturing the holdup.

No arrests were made at the time of the report.