Mideast plan to fail without peace deal, U.S. told by panelists

In this March 25, 2019, file photo White House adviser Jared Kushner listens during a proclamation signing with President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

MANAMA, Bahrain -- The White House's $50 billion economic-support plan for the Palestinians cannot succeed without addressing the political elements of a Middle East deal, international financial chiefs and global investors said Wednesday in comments that pushed back on the U.S. insistence that the two must be separated.

Panelists at the two-day conference in Bahrain welcomed the proposal's ambitious investment and development goals but warned it would fall short without good governance, rule of law and realistic prospects for lasting peace through a political vision, which they noted is missing from the initiative.

Their views were aired as the Palestinians repeated their outright rejection of the so-called Peace to Prosperity plan because it ignores their political demands, including an end to the Israeli occupation and the creation of an independent state. The conference's lone Palestinian speaker talked about the need for a Palestinian state.

Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, suggested that peace is the missing part of the proposal, which was put together by President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

The Palestinians have great economic potential that can only be fulfilled with serious change and protections for investors that must include anti-corruption efforts, Lagarde said. But those alone are not enough, she said, stressing that a "satisfactory peace" is imperative for prosperity. "It's a matter of putting all the ingredients together," she said.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who had a hand in earlier peacemaking efforts and has been supportive of Kushner's plan, spoke of the need for the economic proposal to have a political component.

"Obviously, it isn't a substitute for the politics," Blair said in a conversation with Kushner. "There will be no economic peace. There will be a peace that has a political component and an economic component, but the economy can help the politics and the politics, of course, is necessary for the economy to flourish."

The only Palestinian to speak at the conference, Ashraf Jabari, downplayed the Palestinian Authority's rejection of the plan. He noted that it had not been formally invited to the conference, but he said a Palestinian state is necessary for economic improvements.

"This is our objective: to have an independent state of Palestine," Jabari said. "The Palestinian people would like to be independent, and we are sure that this will lead to the development of the Palestinian economy."

Kushner's proposal depends heavily on private sector investment in the West Bank and Gaza as well as Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon, where it envisions creating 1 million new jobs, cutting Palestinian unemployment to single digits, doubling the Palestinian gross domestic product and reducing the Palestinian poverty rate by 50% through projects in the health care, education, power, water, tourism, transportation and agriculture sectors.

The plan acknowledges that its success hinges on the completion of a long-elusive Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

But that necessity was driven home by participants who sprinkled their comments with repeated references to "Palestine," a "country" and a "nation-state."

The Trump administration has refused to endorse a two-state solution that has long been seen as the only viable path to peace.

Neither Israel nor the Palestinians were represented by official delegations, and many Arab nations attending the gathering sent lower-level officials in a sign of their skepticism of the plan.

