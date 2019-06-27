Mom stricken by photo of son, child dead at border

Rosa Ramirez stands in her home in San Martin, El Salvador, holding toys that belonged to her granddaughter, Valeria.

SAN MARTIN, El Salvador -- The mother of a man who drowned alongside his 23-month-old daughter while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas says she finds a photograph of their bodies hard to look at but takes some comfort in knowing "they died in each other's arms."

Oscar Alberto Martinez Ramirez and his daughter Valeria were swept away by the current near Matamoros, Mexico, and Brownsville, Texas, this week. The grim photo shows the girl tucked inside her father's shirt for protection with her arm draped over his neck -- an image that underscores the dangers migrants and asylum-seekers face trying to make it to the United States and the desperate measures they resort to in the face of policies designed to deter them.

"It's tough, it's kind of shocking, that image," the 25-year-old man's mother, Rosa Ramirez, said. "But at the same time, it fills me with tenderness. I feel so many things because at no time did he let go of her."

"You can see how he protected her," she said. "They died in each other's arms."

Ramirez had shared a sea-green brick home with barred windows in San Martin on the outskirts of the capital, San Salvador, with her son, his 21-year-old wife Tania Vanessa Avalos and their daughter until the young family decided to make the journey north.

In their working-class neighborhood of about 40,000, Martinez worked in a pizzeria and Avalos as a cashier in a fast-food restaurant, Ramirez said.

The area has had problems with gang violence but these days it's calm, she said, adding that he never had any problems with gangs. They left for economic reasons.

Ramirez said she had given them the big room in the two-bedroom house, but they dreamed of saving money for a place of their own, and that drove the family to head for the United States in early April.

"I told him, 'Son, don't go. But if you do go, leave me the girl,'" Ramirez said.

"'No, mama,'" she said he replied. "'How can you think that I would leave her?'"

Now she feels a hole that "nobody can fill, but God gives me strength," she said.

Separately, President Donald Trump and Democrats blamed each other Wednesday for the deaths.

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for a four-day trip to Asia, Trump said he was disturbed by the images. But he said the deaths could have been prevented, and he castigated Democrats for failing to pass legislation that he claimed would stop people from trying to make the dangerous trek.

"If we had the right laws, that the Democrats are not letting us have, those people, they wouldn't be coming up. They wouldn't be trying," the president said. "They can change it very easily so people don't come up and people won't get killed."

"I hate it," Trump said when asked about the image, "and I know it could stop immediately if the Democrats change the law. They have to change the laws. And then that father, who probably was this wonderful guy, with his daughter, things like that wouldn't happen."

The Senate and House have approved separate legislation to provide funding for the care of migrants streaming into the U.S., but the bills have yet to be merged and the next step is unclear. Congressional leaders hope to send Trump a compromise measure before lawmakers leave town for a July 4 recess.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted Trump for saying "'Let's blame the Democrats.'"

"That's a disgrace. Mr. President, you are president of the United States," Schumer said. "You are head of the executive branch. You control what's happening at the border."

The U.S.-Mexico border region has long been perilous for those trying to cross illegally into the United States between ports of entry, from the fast-moving Rio Grande to the scalding Sonoran Desert. A total of 283 people died while trying to cross last year. Figures for 2019 have not yet been released.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Sherman, Jill Colvin, Deb Riechmann, Will Weissert, Alan Fram and Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/REBECCA BLACKWELL

Tania Vanessa Avalos delivers paperwork Wednesday in Matamoros, Mexico, to have the bodies of her husband and daughter, who drowned Sunday while trying to cross the Rio Grande into the U.S., returned to their native El Salvador.

