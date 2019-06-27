Mueller illegally deleted FBI texts, Trump asserts

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump lashed out Wednesday at former special counsel Robert Mueller, accusing him of committing a crime by deleting text messages exchanged by two former FBI officials who had expressed disdain for the president.

"Robert Mueller terminated their text messages. He terminated them. They're gone," Trump said. "And that's illegal. That's a crime."

His comments during a wide-ranging interview with Fox Business Network came a day after Democratic House leaders announced that Mueller had been subpoenaed to testify publicly next month about his investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential campaign and possible obstruction of justice by Trump.

The hearing might be brief. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., who sits on the Judiciary Committee, said its portion -- which will be followed by a briefing with the Intelligence Committee -- would have a two-hour limit. Other congressional aides, though, suggested that the precise parameters could change.

"It never ends," Trump said during the interview when asked about the hearings. "We have no obstruction. We had no collusion."

A lawyer listed for Mueller on the House subpoena has not responded to requests for comment, nor have senior aides in the now-defunct special counsel's office.

In his comments accusing Mueller of a crime, Trump was referring to FBI agent Peter Strzok, who played a major role in the early stages of the investigation into Russian interference, and FBI lawyer Lisa Page. The two had an affair.

"Here's the problem," Trump said. "Robert Mueller, they worked for him; the two lovers were together, and they had texts back and forth. Mueller terminated them illegally. ... He terminated all of the stuff between Strzok and Page."

A report made public in December said that the Justice Department inspector general could not recover texts from the phones assigned to Strzok and Page for their work with Mueller because by the time investigators requested the devices, they had been reset in preparation for others to use them.

The report detailed glitches that complicated the inspector general's ability to recover and review messages exchanged during a five-month period ending the day Mueller was appointed.

But the inspector general wrote there was "no evidence" that Strzok and Page "attempted to circumvent" the FBI's data-retention policies, and the "content of the text messages did not appear to be a factor" in whether and how they were retained.

The report also makes no mention of Mueller playing any role in the deletion of texts.

Strzok was removed from Mueller's team in July 2017 -- and ultimately fired from the FBI last year -- after the communications were discovered. Page separately left the team and later the bureau.

Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's personal lawyers, dismissed Mueller's planned testimony as a redundancy.

"I've seen this movie several times and I know the ending, and it should now end," he wrote in a text message on Wednesday.

'PROFOUND IMPACT'

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said his committee would hear from Mueller first on July 17, followed by the Intelligence Committee in a separate room.

"I think it will have a profound impact," Nadler said. "Just if he says what was in the report, and says it to the American people so they hear it, that would be very, very important."

Nadler characterized the hearings as a way of countering what he called a "campaign of disinformation" led by Attorney General William Barr that "subjected" the country "to months of deception as to what was in the report."

"Attorney General Barr ... deceived the American people about what was in the report," Nadler said. "The president joined in when he strategically said 'no collusion no obstruction,' which is not what the report found."

Nadler also stressed that "the Russians attacked our democratic election with the goal of helping Trump win the election."

"The Trump campaign welcomed that help, and that's the words of the report," Nadler said.

Nadler said he did not know if Mueller's testimony would extend beyond the content of the report.

"I think just if he says what was in the report and says it to the American people so they hear it, that will be very, very important," he said. "Whether he goes further than that, we'll see."

Nadler also said he believes the hearing will have a "profound impact" because many people haven't read the report and don't know what's in it.

But he said it is possible the White House might try to suppress his testimony.

"They may attempt to. I doubt that they would succeed, because Mr. Mueller is an honest man who understands that ... congressional subpoenas are not optional," Nadler said. "I suspect that whatever the White House says ... Mueller will not try to force the subpoena in court."

Though Trump and Barr have said they had no problem with Mueller providing congressional testimony, the White House has blocked other former government officials from complying with similar subpoenas.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff also expressed concerns that either the White House or Justice Department would try and block some or all of Mueller's testimony, possibly at the last minute, as they have with other administration witnesses. "I think every indication is that the president will continue interfering in any way he can," Schiff said.

Nadler said his panel might meet with other members of Mueller's legal team outside the scheduled hearing. The House Intelligence Committee is expected to follow its public hearing with Mueller with a private session with such members of Mueller's staff.

In the report issued in April, Mueller concluded there was not enough evidence to establish a conspiracy between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, which was the original question that started the investigation. But he also said he could not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice.

Democrats say it is now the job of Congress to assess the report's findings. Almost 80 Democrats have already announced that they believe an impeachment inquiry is needed. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has preferred a methodical approach that includes testimony from witnesses such as Mueller.

Supporters of opening the impeachment process hope his open testimony will help galvanize their effort.

"I think having him testify will really illustrate the gravity of the allegations in the report and really have people understand why opening an inquiry is extraordinarily important for us to maintain the rule of law," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Others were more cautious on what the testimony could achieve. "I think it will depend on what he says, and what people hear," said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., a member of the judiciary panel.

Republicans will most likely question Mueller about the origins of the Russia inquiry, and whether federal officials spied on the Trump campaign. Barr has launched a separate review into the beginnings of the investigation, and Trump has given him wide authority to declassify intelligence secrets as part of the review.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., questioned why they would still want to hear from Mueller after the lengthy report was issued. "He said he didn't want to talk to us anymore, didn't he?"

But Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary panel, has said he has no objections to Mueller's testimony.

"May this testimony bring to House Democrats the closure that the rest of America has enjoyed for months, and may it enable them to return to the business of legislating," Collins said.

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner, Matt Zapotosky, Karoun Demirjian and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post; by Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times; and by Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Lisa Mascaro and Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Wednesday that Robert Mueller’s testimony before his committee and the House Intelligence Committee should have “a profound impact” and help counter what Nadler called a “campaign of disinformation” led by Attorney General William Barr.

Photo by AP/CAROLYN KASTER

Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Washington, about the Russia investigation.

A Section on 06/27/2019