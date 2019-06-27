New flaw found in jetliner's system

A new computer problem has been found in the Boeing 737 Max, further delaying the plane's return to flying after two deadly crashes, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The latest flaw in the plane's computer system was discovered by Federal Aviation Administration pilots who were testing an update to critical software in a flight simulator last week at a Boeing facility near Seattle, the people said. Both spoke on condition of anonymity.

The FAA discovered that a failure of a microprocessor on the jet could cause the plane to dive in a way that pilots had difficulty recovering from in simulator tests, according to one source.

"The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate," the agency said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

One of the people familiar with the discovery said it would add one to three months to the timetable for returning the aircraft to flight.

"The safety of our airplanes is Boeing's highest priority," said Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe. "We are working closely with the FAA to safely return the Max to service."

The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since March 13, days after the second crash. "The FAA will lift the aircraft's prohibition order when we deem it is safe to do so," the FAA said in the statement.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press and by staff members of Bloomberg News.

