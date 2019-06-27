North Little Rock police officer arrested after injuring arrestee while on duty, authorities say

A North Little Rock police officer faces a battery charge after he reportedly injured a person while on duty, officials said Thursday.

The Pulaski County prosecutor's office found that Officer Jon Crowder's use of force "rose to a criminal level" following the Aug. 27, 2018, arrest of a person wanted on suspicion of a felony, a statement by the North Little Rock Police Department said.

Police arrested Crowder Thursday on suspicion of third-degree battery, a misdemeanor.

"Giving officers the authority to use reasonable force and protect the public requires monitoring, evaluation and careful balancing of all interest," said North Little Rock Police Chief Mike Davis in a statement. "As always, we realize that to be effective in an ever-changing world, training and education must continue throughout an officer’s career."

The department said it suspended Crowder for 30 days in October after finding he violated internal policies.

The person Crowder arrested was suspected of a felony charge, but a statement by the department didn't say what the individual was charged with.

