BASKETBALL

Durant a free agent

Kevin Durant opted out of his player option that would have paid him $31.5 million to be with the Golden State Warriors next season, a league source confirmed to Bay Area News Group. ESPN first reported the news. Durant had planned to opt out of his player option ever since re-signing with the Warriors last summer. It did not become official, though, until Wednesday. The move formally eliminated any possibility he would not entertain free agency and solely focus on spending next season rehabbing his surgically repaired right Achilles tendon. Durant could have considered that in hopes of then landing either a five-year deal with the Warriors or a four-year deal next summer. Despite suffering an injury that has often derailed other players NBA careers, Durant is expected to receive a max contract somewhere in the NBA. Durant had surgery on his right Achilles tendon on June 12 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Since then, Durant has stayed in New York and it is currently unclear what rehab he has completed since then. Normally, players are immobilized for at least a month before beginning physical therapy. Meanwhile, the Warriors have not released a timetable on his expected return.

Ex-Hog assistant retires

Dan Hipsher, a former head coach at Akron for nearly a decade and a former assistant at the University of Arkansas, is retiring. Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., where Hipsher has been an assistant for the past three seasons, announced his retirement Wednesday. Hipsher, 64, was Stetson's head coach for two seasons before leading the Akron program from 1995-2004. More recently, he was the coach at Texas Rio Grande Valley for three seasons before joining Greg Kampe's staff at Oakland. Hipsher and Kampe were college teammates at Bowling Green. During Hipsher's time in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2006 and 2007. He also was an assistant at Alabama and Dayton.

TENNIS

Kerber, Halep to meet

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber will meet Simona Halep in the quarterfinals at Eastbourne after they won their third-round matches Wednesday. Seeded fourth, Kerber beat Sweden's Rebecca Peterson 7-6 (4), 6-0 and now has a 5-1 record on grass this season ahead of next week's Wimbledon. The 31-year-old German reached the Eastbourne final at Eastbourne, England, in 2012 and 2014, losing both times. Halep came through a tough third-round match against Polona Hercog 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. The Romanian player faced three break points and lost them all, but managed to break Hercog six times. Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova hit 24 winners in a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Elise Mertens. That set up a quarterfinal against Ekaterina Alexandrova, who progressed when her opponent Jelena Ostapenko retired with a hip injury at 3-6, 1-2 down. Britain's Johanna Konta lost 6-3, 6-2 to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who will face Alize Cornet in the last eight. In the men's draw, top-seeded Guido Pella lost to Taylor Fritz 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, while second-seeded Laslo Djere was defeated 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) by qualifier Thomas Fabbiano. Sam Querrey beat fourth-seeded Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-3.

BASEBALL

Stanton headed to IL

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is headed to the injured list with a strained PCL, Manager Aaron Boone said after Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Boone told reporters that Stanton would be re-evaluated in 10 days and would not travel to London with the team this weekend. Stanton left Tuesday night's 4-3 victory over the Blue Jays before the fourth inning with what the team announced as a "right knee contusion." Boone said that results of an MRI on Stanton's right knee were "good" and that no new injury had been revealed.

Anderson doing better

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said he felt "a lot better" on Wednesday, a day after spraining his right ankle and leaving a game against the Boston Red Sox. The team said Anderson was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, but Manager Rick Renteria said he had not seen the results of an MRI taken on Wednesday. X-rays on Tuesday were negative; Anderson was walking in flip-flops with a pronounced limp after the game, then he put on a walking boot to leave the ballpark.

Skoglund reinstated

The Kansas City Royals have reinstated Eric Skoglund after the left-hander served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use. Skoglund was optioned to Class AAA Omaha on Wednesday. The 26-year-old was suspended in January after his positive drug test. Skoglund was 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 14 games with the Royals last season.

'Groundbreaking' idea

The son of former Montreal Expos owner Charles Bronfman said he believes the predominantly French-speaking city is ready and willing to support -- and share -- the Tampa Bay Rays. Private equity investor Stephen Bronfman, who leads a group working on bringing baseball back to Montreal, said Wednesday the city can support baseball. He called the idea of one team shared by two cities "groundbreaking." Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the Rays have "broad permission to explore what's available." Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans per game, lowest in the American League and well below the MLB average of 27,360. On Tuesday, Rays principal owner Stu Sternberg said it's unrealistic for his team to play full time in the Tampa Bay area, and said a shared season with Montreal is the best option.

MISCELLANEOUS

Trainers: Coaches a problem

More than one-third of college athletic trainers say coaches influence the hiring and firing of their schools' sports-medicine staffs, a finding that counters an NCAA-recommended protocol urging medical staff to make decisions about athlete health independent of coaches and administrators. Among the 1,796 athletic trainers who answered a recent survey, more than 48 percent said their schools were not following the NCAA-directed guidance. Nearly one in five respondents said a coach had played an athlete who had been deemed medically ineligible to participate. The National Athletic Trainers' Association sent survey questions to more than 9,200 athletic trainers who work in all divisions of NCAA, NAIA and two-year schools in an attempt to generate baseline data about how institutions are following NCAA guidelines. About 775 of the 1,796 respondents said they worked in Division I. The crux of the guidelines call for coaches and administrators to be left out of the decision-making process when it comes to an athlete's health. But those who answered the survey painted a picture that shows those guidelines are far from being met -- and portrayed coaches as still having an influence on who runs the programs' medical staffs.

ESPN's Ley to retire

Bob Ley, an anchor at ESPN since the network's launch 40 years ago, has announced his retirement. Ley was ESPN's longest-tenured anchor, joining SportsCenter on the channel's third day of operation on Sept. 9, 1979. He hosted Outside The Lines, an investigative news program, from its launch in 1990 until he took a sabbatical last September. Ley, 64, tweeted Wednesday that he's enjoying the "best of health" and that the decision to retire was "entirely" his own. ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro said Ley set "the standard of excellence" with his "unwavering commitment and unparalleled work ethic." Ley hosted the first NCAA selection show and the inaugural live broadcast of the NFL Draft in 1980. On Outside The Lines, he led reporting on concussions and the NFL's handling of domestic violence cases.

