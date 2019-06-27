Pedestrian fatally struck by car on Arkansas highway

A 65-year-old pedestrian was killed this week after being hit by a car on a state highway in south Arkansas, authorities said.

The Arkansas State Police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 2013 Chevrolet Impala struck a man along Arkansas 7 in Camden.

Police identified the pedestrian as Isaiah Reed of Camden. He suffered fatal injuries in the crash, which happened between Goodgame Street and Lincoln Drive.

A crash report didn't identify the Impala's driver.

Officials noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary figures show at least 221 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year. That data includes at least 30 so far this month.