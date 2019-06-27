Police seek suspects in 2 shootings

Police are searching for two suspects after separate shootings that killed one person and injured another Friday in Helena-West Helena.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 501 Elm St. shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday and found LaPatrick Otis, 30, with a gunshot wound in the back of his head, according to a news release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

Otis, who was found in the driver's seat of a 2005 Lincoln Town Car, was flown to Regional Medical Center in Memphis where he died Saturday night, the release said.

According to police, officers found a loaded gun and ammunition inside the vehicle.

Dashon Hawkins, 27, of Helena-West Helena was identified as a suspect, police said. Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith said investigators believe Hawkins and Otis had been in a "constant altercation" or standing argument.

Later Friday evening, a woman at 608 Phillips St. told police she was arguing with her boyfriend -- Demond Vaughn, 32 -- when he shot her in her back, authorities said.

The woman was treated at Helena Regional Medical Center and was released that night, Smith said.

Police are looking for Vaughn, who is from Helena-West Helena, according to Smith.

Investigations into both shootings are ongoing.

State Desk on 06/27/2019