Refinery shutting; gas rise expected

The largest oil refinery on the East Coast will close after a fire last week that set off explosions and damaged equipment, threatening to push gas prices up as summer travel hits full swing, officials and analysts said Wednesday.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions has decided to shut down the facility in the next month, affecting more than 1,000 workers, Mayor Jim Kenney said. The company appeared set on its decision, despite city officials' attempts to discuss options, he said.

Gasoline futures prices spiked Tuesday night after the first news of the refinery's possible closure, and prices remained high Wednesday, according to the market-research company FactSet.

Motorists in the Mid-Atlantic region will likely see modest price increases as more summer travelers hit the road, AAA spokesman Jana Tidwell said in a statement.

The complex on the banks of the Schuylkill and Delaware Rivers in Pennsylvania has been in place since 1866, a year after the Civil War ended. The complex produces 335,000 barrels a day, meeting about 3% of gasoline demand in a densely populated region. The refinery turns crude oil into gasoline, jet fuel, propane, home heating oil and other products.

The refinery has been an important source fueling transportation in the region, far from Gulf Coast refineries, and "at least temporarily, it's going to require some logistical shifting that could come at a cost," said Kevin Book, managing director at Clearview Energy Partners.

East Coast refiners aren't on the receiving end of crude pipelines from America's oil shale riches in Texas and North Dakota. So the only way they can get hold of U.S. crude is by train or U.S.-flagged tankers, which are much more expensive. The result: Philadelphia-area fuel makers still import crude from West Africa and the North Sea.

The loss of the refinery will also likely increase the region's dependence on supplies from Canada, Europe and the Gulf Coast, potentially boosting prices for drivers and profit margins for the remaining plants in the area. Shares of PBF Energy Inc, which operates two refineries near Philadelphia, have surged 16% since June 20, the day before the fire.

"We're not expecting any major shocks to retail gasoline [prices]," said Jonathan Aronson, a research analyst at Cornerstone Macro. Consumers are more likely to feel gasoline prices increase as a result of the price of crude oil, which has been rallying in recent days, he said.

"The U.S. Gulf Coast will remain a key supplier of refined products with supplemental gasoline imports from Europe likely needed to replenish lost production from the facility," Marc Amons, senior research analyst, North America refining at Wood Mackenzie, said in an emailed statement.

A Philadelphia Energy Solutions spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Repairing the facility could be very expensive, and the cost was probably the final nail in the coffin for an already financially troubled facility, Kenney said.

"It's a sad day," Kenney said, "and I'm really worried about the safety of the facility, the safety of the environment and the workers."

The company has recently struggled financially, showing a declining cash balance in the six months through March while its long-term debt grew, according to reports the company filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

It started as a bulk petroleum storage facility in 1866 and began refinery operations in 1870.

The company emerged from federal bankruptcy court last year after restructuring its debt, leaving its majority ownership in the hands of investment banking firms Credit Suisse Asset Management and Bardin Hill.

Friday's fire at the complex broke out early in the morning, and video showed an enormous orange blast bursting into the sky.

It set off three explosions felt miles away as the fire plowed through a tangle of pipes carrying fuel across the complex, the company has said. It happened at the Girard Point refinery, one of two at the complex.

The fire erupted in a tank containing a mixture of butane and propane, a fire official said.

Investigators haven't been able to go to some areas at the complex because they haven't yet been assessed by a structural engineer, the city fire commissioner's office said Wednesday.

United Steelworkers, which represents the refinery workers, is investigating whether the company had insurance coverage for a destroyed alkylation unit, Ryan O'Callaghan, the president of Local 10-1, told The Philadelphia Inquirer. It would push the company to rebuild the unit, he said.

"It appears they're cashing the check and heading for the doors," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Marc Levy and Cathy Bussewitz of The Associated Press and by Jeffrey Bair and Barbara Powell of Bloomberg News.

Business on 06/27/2019