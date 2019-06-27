Ricks lands Arkansas offer during visit

Junior wingman Jalen Ricks visited Arkansas on Thursday and became the first 2021 in-state prospect to receive an offer from the Razorbacks.

“I am blessed to receive an offer and very excited,” Ricks said.

Ricks (6-5, 179 pounds) of Sylvan Hills also has scholarship offers from Oklahoma State and TCU, and is receiving interest from Texas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tulsa and others.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and assistant Corey Williams told him of the offer during the trip.

“It was in the meeting room on a PowerPoint presentation,” Ricks said. ”They mentioned what it would be like if I attended there.“

Ricks averaged 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals as a sophomore for the Bears, and shot 45.5 percent from the field, 29.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line and 76.6 percent from the free-throw line.

He averaged 9.4 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a freshman. He's working on details to visit Texas A&M on July 5.

Arkansas' coaches broke down his game during his visit.

“They showed me all my career stats and what I need to work on and what my strengths are,” Ricks said. “Strengths are great shooter, long, great defensively. Potential weaknesses are needs to quicker and stronger.”

Ricks, who also plays for the 16-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks, admitted he thought of making a pledge to Arkansas, and said he will return to Fayetteville for a trip in the future.

“Yeah, it was tempting, but I’m keeping all my options open as of now,” Ricks said.