Russia faces NATO missile-pact push

BRUSSELS -- NATO is considering beefing up European air and missile defenses and ramping up its war-games plans should Russia fail to respect a Cold War-era nuclear missile treaty by August, alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Wednesday.

The United States gave notice in February of its intention to withdraw from the landmark 1987 pact unless Russia destroyed its new SSC-8 missile. NATO allies believe the system contravenes the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, which is considered to be a cornerstone of European nuclear security.

Speaking after a meeting of defense ministers in Brussels, Stoltenberg said Russia showed no sign of returning to compliance before the U.S. deadline and "NATO is preparing for a world without the INF treaty."

The ministers discussed "potential measures such as our exercises program, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. We will also look further at our air and missile defenses and conventional capabilities," he said.

Asked earlier Wednesday if the military alliance might use its nascent missile-defense shield to counter the new Russian missiles, Stoltenberg said he wouldn't divulge "exactly what we will do because we are still focused on how we can get Russia back into compliance."

Syrian ambulance hit; 2 people dead

BEIRUT -- An airstrike hit an ambulance in northwest Syria on Wednesday, killing two members of the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense and wounding four others in the last major rebel stronghold in the country, Civil Defense and opposition activists said.

The Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said the attack happened in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, which has been repeatedly attacked recently.

The group said the latest deaths raise to 262 the number of Civil Defense members who have been killed since Syria's civil war began eight years ago.

The incident came a week after two ambulance workers were killed in the nearby village of Maaret al-Numan.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that in addition to the two Civil Defense members, eight other civilians were killed in Idlib province.

Syrian state media reported that insurgents shelled the government-held village of Karnaz, killing one child.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency said government forces bombarded "positions and movements" of al-Qaida-linked militants who control large parts of Idlib.

Khashoggi report flawed, Saudi says

GENEVA -- A top Saudi diplomat lashed out Tuesday at an independent U.N. expert's report alleging that Saudi Arabia was responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying it was based on "prejudice and pre-fabricated ideas."

In what amounted to a face-off at the U.N.'s top human-rights body, Ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil insisted that special rapporteur Agnes Callamard had failed to follow proper procedures and used flawed sourcing in her 101-page report made public last week.

"Accusations have been launched, and fingers have been pointed -- [she is] supporting herself on noncredible articles or sources," he told the Human Rights Council.

Callamard retorted that her methodology had respected precedent and insisted her report wasn't based on media reports.

The report by Callamard, an independent expert on extrajudicial and arbitrary killings, alleged that Saudi Arabia bears responsibility for The Washington Post columnist's apparent dismemberment by Saudi agents at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October. It said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's possible role in the killing should be examined, and Callamard used Tuesday's presentation to push for further investigation.

A Section on 06/27/2019