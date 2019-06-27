Senate passes migrant aid, sets up clash

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (center) said Wednesday that the House version of an emergency border aid bill was “just more resistance theater” and that the Senate bill, which passed 84-8, was a more bipartisan way forward.

WASHINGTON -- The Senate on Wednesday approved $4.6 billion in emergency humanitarian aid for the southwestern border, rejecting House legislation approved Tuesday that sought to rein in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown by setting significant rules on how the money could be spent at detention facilities.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California rejected the Senate's bill even before the vote was taken, setting up a clash over immigration policy just days before Congress leaves Washington for a weeklong July 4 recess. Pelosi and Trump discussed how to reconcile the dueling measures in a 15-minute phone call Wednesday afternoon.

"They pass their bill, we respect that," she said. "We passed our bill, we hope they would respect that. And there are some improvements that we think can be reconciled."

The margin of the Senate vote, 84-8, underscored Senate Republican contentions that only their bill stands a chance of obtaining the president's signature.

"The House has not made much progress toward actually making a law, just more resistance theater," Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, said on the Senate floor Wednesday morning. "The Senate has a better and more bipartisan way forward."

"It's a productive compromise that would go a long way to begin to address the border crisis," McConnell added. "No poison pills, just a clean bill."

Trump said passing the legislation was urgent as he left the White House for Japan and he appeared to leave the door open for negotiations.

"We are moving along very well with a bipartisan bill in the Senate," Trump said. "It's very far along and I believe the House is also going to also be getting together with the Senate to get something done. It's humanitarian aid. It's very important."

Trump on Wednesday morning voiced his displeasure with the House bill, saying on Fox Business Network that he was "not happy with it because there is no money for protection."

To make their point, Republican Senate leaders put the House's $4.5 billion bill to a test vote; it failed, 37-55, with three Democrats voting against the measure. Seven Democrats, all presidential candidates, were not present ahead of the first Democratic debate Wednesday night in Miami.

But Sen. Charles Schumer of New York, the Senate Democratic leader, suggested a few changes to the Senate bill could win support among House Democratic leaders in time for quick final passage.

The Senate legislation would allocate about $1.3 billion to improve facilities at the border and $2.9 billion for the care of migrant children. The measure prohibits the Department of Homeland Security from adding beds at detention centers or migrant processing facilities, ostensibly to slow the immigration crackdown. The Senate would require the department to allow congressional visits to facilities housing unaccompanied children with two days' notice.

But some members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus oppose the Senate bill, arguing it allows the administration too much leeway to spend the money on purposes they oppose. The bill passed Tuesday by the House includes stricter conditions on facilities that hold migrants, and excludes money for the Defense Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency contained in the Senate bill.

House Democrats say the Senate bill does to little to ensure that conditions improve at detention facilities or at centers caring for children that are run by government contractors. The House bill would allow for congressional visits to facilities without any advance notice. It includes language that would require the Customs and Border Protection agency to establish plans and protocols to deliver medical care, improve nutrition and hygiene, and train personnel to ensure the health and safety of children and adults in custody.

Another provision would ask the secretary of Health and Human Services to specify which requirements are being temporarily waived to deal with a sudden influx of migrants. That amendment would limit the detention-center stay of any unaccompanied child to 90 days unless written notification is submitted to Congress attesting that no other facilities are available.

Democrats also attached requirements for translators at Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The Border Patrol reported apprehending nearly 133,000 people last month -- including many Central American families -- as monthly totals have begun topping 100,000 for the first time since 2007. Federal agencies involved in immigration have reported being overwhelmed, depleting their budgets and housing large numbers of detainees in structures meant for handfuls of people.

Administration officials have warned Congress that they will run out of funds to house and care for migrants at the end of the month. Accounts of horrific conditions facing unaccompanied migrant children, as well as a wrenching photo of a drowned father and daughter trying to seek asylum, have heightened the urgency surrounding passage of the emergency aid but also the resolve of Democrats pushing for tougher oversight on the administration and its facilities.

"The President's cruel immigration policies that tear apart families and terrorize communities demand the stringent safeguards in this bill to ensure these funds are used for humanitarian needs only -- not for immigration raids, not detention beds, not a border wall," said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.

"While I pray that the funding Congress has approved makes it to its intended purpose, the best predictor of the future is the past," Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., one of four Democrats to vote against the House measure, wrote in a post on the Medium website explaining her vote. The administration's immigration enforcement agencies, she wrote, "have a track record of promoting a deep culture of corruption and abuse."

Republican senators remain adamant that the emergency aid, widely seen as a temporary response to a more complex immigration crisis, needs to be stripped of immigration policymaking.

"Our goal is to get a good bill, keep it clean as we can and try to have the president on board," said Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee. "If it's loaded up with a bunch of House amendments, he will not sign it."

Even as they promoted their bill, Pelosi and Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the majority leader, acknowledged publicly and privately that the Senate bill was not necessarily an untenable vote in their chamber.

"The Senate has a good bill," Pelosi told her caucus during a private meeting Wednesday, according to a senior Democratic aide unauthorized to discuss the private meeting. "Our bill is much better."

Schumer noted in floor remarks that while the House version "is a much better bill than the Senate version," the broad bipartisan support in a Senate committee vote last week indicates that "there is room for compromise to get something done here."

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times; by Andrew Taylor and Alan Fram of The Associated Press; and by Erica Werner and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right), with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, said a final bill could be reconciled with some improvements. Schumer agreed, saying a few changes could win House leaders’ support for quick passage.

