Southeast Arkansas youth facility closes

The Dermott Juvenile Treatment Center closed its doors Thursday, making it the second youth lockup to shutter this year.

A news release from the Arkansas Department of Human Services says the southeast Arkansas facility, which could house a maximum of 32 kids, closed three days ahead of its set deadline of Sunday. The state is still reviewing selling and leasing options for the 90-acre, seven-building facility.

The move is part of a larger plan to reduce youth incarceration and improve the juvenile justice system in Arkansas. Officials shuttered the Colt Juvenile Treatment Center in January. The St. Francis County facility had 28 beds, and the kids staying there were transferred to a lockup in Harrisburg.

“Closing the Dermott Juvenile Treatment Center at the same time we work to invest more funding in our community programs and expand access to less restrictive settings shows our commitment to making meaningful reform in the juvenile justice system,” DYS Director Michael Crump said in the news release.

The Dermott treatment facility opened in 1999. The nearby Dermott Juvenile Correctional Facility is still open.

The state operates five residential juvenile facilities.

Amanda Claire Curcio of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contributed reporting.

See Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.