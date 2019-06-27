State Sports Briefs

TRACK AND FIELD

Brown turning pro

Janeek Brown, the NCAA 100-meter hurdles champion for the University of Arkansas this year as a sophomore, posted on her Twitter account Wednesday night that she is turning professional.

Brown didn't name a specific shoe-and-apparel company that she'll represent.

Razorbacks Coach Lance Harter said Brown is still weighing multiple offers and that as far as he knows she hasn't signed a contract, but he expects her to do so.

By signing to compete professionally, Brown will forfeit her final two seasons of eligibility at Arkansas.

"Janeek and I talked [Wednesday], and she has not signed yet, but her mom agreed that she should turn pro," Harter said. "So Janeek said, 'I'm going to go ahead and announce it. Then I'll pick which [company] I'm going to go with.' But she's definitely turning pro."

Harter said Brown will continue to attend Arkansas to complete her degree and train with UA assistant coach Chris Johnson.

Brown is one of three women's finalists for The Bowerman, which in December will be presented to the top male and female NCAA track and field athletes for 2019.

At the NCAA Outdoor Championships earlier this month, Brown helped Arkansas win the team title 64-57 over Southern California by scoring 161/2 points. She broke her school record again by winning the 100 hurdles in 12.40 -- the second-fastest collegiate time ever behind Clemson's Brianna McNeal 12.39 in 2013 -- and took fourth in the 200 (22.40) and ran on the third-place 400 relay.

Harter said he expects Brown to represent her native Jamaica at the World Championships that begin in late September.

"She's got a very bright future, and I don't think it just includes the 2020 Olympics," Harter said. "As young as she is, I think 2024 and 2028 are also very realistic."

In Brown's Twitter post, she thanked her Arkansas teammates and coaches and wrote that she was blessed to be a Razorback.

-- Bob Holt

ATHLETICS

SAU's Byrd, Carr nominated

Sprinter Breanna Byrd and golfer Bailey Carr of Southern Arkansas University were among the record 585 athletes nominated Wednesday for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.

The award, which was established in 1991, recognizes graduating female college athletes from all three NCAA divisions who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership.

Byrd helped the Lady Muleriders to runner-up finishes at the Great American Conference's Outdoor Track and Field Championships in 2016 and 2017, as well as third-place finishes in each of the past two seasons. She posted three individual top-five finishes this past season in addition to winning four relay events with four more top-five finishes.

Carr led SAU to two top-five finishes at the GAC Tournament, including a fourth-place finish in 2018. She was an All-GAC honorable mention golfer last season, and her 79.00 scoring average stands as the fourth best in program history.

