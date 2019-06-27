20-year-old charged in pawnshop theft

A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, almost three weeks after a break-in at a North Little Rock pawnshop, a police report said.

Kenan Deshun Clay surrendered Tuesday to North Little police and was charged with commercial burglary in the June 8 robbery of A-1 Gun and Pawn Shop at 9122 U.S. 165, the report said.

Clay told police after officers read him his rights that he'd broken into the pawnshop to steal "items," the report said. Officers did not list what was stolen from the shop.

Throat-slice threat cited in NLR arrest

North Little Rock police arrested a 32-year-old Jacksonville man Tuesday on accusations that he sliced a man with a razor blade.

Dolphus Hosea Jeffrey was arrested on a charge of second-degree battery Tuesday after police responded to a disturbance around 1:45 p.m. at 4518 Lynch Drive, where a man told police that Jeffrey threatened to cut his "throat from ear to ear" during an argument.

Officers did not include the severity of the victim's injuries in the report.

Jeffrey was in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening without bail.

Metro on 06/27/2019