2nd Florida city attacked by hackers, pays ransom

MIAMI -- Even the phones went down in the government of Lake City, Fla., after hackers set off a cyberattack that disabled the city's computer systems.

For several days after computer systems were paralyzed by a ransomware attack, the small north Florida town worked with the FBI and an outside security consultant to restore phone lines, email and online utility payments. But in the end, city leaders called an emergency meeting this week and reluctantly approved paying the hackers the ransom they demanded: 42 bitcoins, or about $460,000.

It was the second city to agree to a large ransom in two weeks. Riviera Beach, in Florida's Palm Beach County, signed off on an extraordinary $600,000 payment last week, also in bitcoin, a cybercurrency that is difficult to trace.

As in Riviera Beach, the brunt of Lake City's ransom will be paid by insurance. Only $10,000 will come out of the city's coffers.

"With your heart, you really don't want to pay these guys," Mayor Stephen Witt said. "But, dollars and cents, representing the citizens, that was the right thing to do."

The FBI, as it typically does, recommended against agreeing to the hackers' demands. But Witt said a prolonged recovery would have cost taxpayers more. Though there was no guarantee that the attackers would release the city's data, Witt said the information-technology staff had already been making strides since the ransom had been paid.

City officials in Baltimore, a much larger city that has been fighting a ransomware attack for the past two months, have spent $18 million on recovery. Hackers there had demanded a ransom of $80,000. A slew of other governments, including the city of Atlanta, have faced similarly crippling breaches.

The Lake City attack began June 10 when an employee clicked on a malicious email and infected the city's computers with ransomware, according to the mayor. The program, which the city identified as malware known as Triple Threat, affected everything but Lake City's police and fire departments, which are on a separate server.

"As a result, all Emergency services remain intact," the city said when it disclosed the attack.

Several days went by before the hackers demanded a ransom. At first, the city, which is about 65 miles west of Jacksonville, at the point where Interstate 10 and Interstate 75 meet, had some luck restoring its systems on its own. But then it ran into trouble, so city leaders decided instead to negotiate with its insurance carrier, Florida League of Cities, to make the ransom payment.

Witt said the city fired an employee who it deemed had not done enough to protect the computer systems from an intrusion. That employee was not the same person who clicked on the malicious email, he said.

"We're developing a system with a backup that hopefully won't be vulnerable," Witt said, imploring other small-town mayors to do the same. "Every other town needs to look at their system -- today."

"I have been in office 14 years," he added. "We've had tornadoes. We've had hurricanes. We've had fires that they told me were going to maybe reach the city limits. But this was unusual. This was different."

