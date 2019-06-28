$4.6B border bill on way to president

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leaves her weekly news conference Thursday. Her decision to allow a vote on the Senate border emergency aid bill angered some House Democrats. “The children come first,” Pelosi said in a message to colleagues.

WASHINGTON -- The House passed a $4.6 billion emergency spending bill for the humanitarian crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, after Democratic leaders retreated from efforts to amend the legislation to add more restrictions on President Donald Trump's administration.

The 305-102 vote sends the legislation to Trump, who is expected to sign it, since the Senate passed the bill earlier in the week. The measure would pump billions into the budgets of agencies, including the Health and Human Services Department, that have been overwhelmed by the influx of Central American migrants at the southern border.

"A great job done by all!" Trump tweeted from his overseas trip to the Group of 20 summit.

The decision by House Democratic leaders to bring the Senate-passed legislation up for a vote came after hours of frantic maneuvering during which Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sought support for a new version of the bill containing additional protections for unaccompanied minors and restrictions on the administration's use of funds.

But the White House made clear that it opposed Pelosi's changes, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would not take them up. The Senate legislation passed Wednesday on a bipartisan vote of 84-8, and Republicans pointed repeatedly to that overwhelming margin in arguing Pelosi should agree to accept it.

On top of the GOP opposition, which had been expected, fresh problems emerged for the speaker Thursday morning when moderates in the House Democratic caucus began to revolt, threatening to block a key procedural vote unless Pelosi put the Senate bill on the House floor.

These moderates said they wanted to see the House act to address the border crisis, not get locked in a conflict with the Senate, especially with Congress about to leave Washington for a weeklong recess.

"To leave is unacceptable and not to take care of these children is unacceptable," said Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., a member of the moderate Blue Dog group. "And, quite frankly, not to work out a compromise with the Senate, in my mind, is unacceptable."

After hours of private meetings with members of her caucus, Pelosi withdrew her proposed changes. The retreat underscored deep divisions among House Democrats that Pelosi had mostly been able to hold in check until now.

"The children come first," Pelosi said in a message to colleagues. "At the end of the day, we have to make sure that the resources needed to protect the children are available... . In order to get resources to the children fastest, we will reluctantly pass the Senate bill."

After the bill's passage, Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., said he was glad that "Congress has finally provided desperately needed humanitarian relief for children and families, as well as resources for overburdened personnel."

But "The urgency shouldn't end here," he said. "We must continue working to tackle the root causes of this growing crisis."

BILL PANNED

But Pelosi's decision to back off the push for more accountability from the Trump administration drew recriminations from some liberals in the House who deeply oppose the administration's immigration policies.

"His Senate bill is a militarization bill," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said on Twitter. "McConnell killed the House Bill & dropped this one right before recess to force passage. Well, too bad. This is our job. Cancel vacation, fly the Senate in. Pass a clean humanitarian bill & stop trying to squeeze crises for more pain."

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., co-chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, trained his ire on the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which had pushed for a vote on the Senate-passed bill.

"Since when did the Problem Solvers Caucus become the Child Abuse Caucus? Wouldn't they want to at least fight against contractors who run deplorable facilities? Kids are the only ones who could lose today," Pocan tweeted.

Pocan was later seen in confrontation with Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., a Problem Solvers member, who told reporters of Pocan's tweet: "That type of language is tough to take"; he said Pocan "did it for the retweets."

Republicans and moderate Democrats pointed out that without action, the agency responsible for caring for unaccompanied children who have flooded the border will run out of money within days, and conditions for minors in U.S. custody would worsen. Other agencies are also overburdened and short of funds, as huge numbers of Central Americans trying to reach U.S. soil have overwhelmed the system. Some migrants have died making the trip, while some children are being held in what observers describe as squalid conditions.

Failing to act "would be awful," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla.

"Look, they're going to run out of money at the end of this month. It's bad now. They're reducing services down to the bare minimum in some of these places," Cole said.

The Senate bill includes $2.88 billion for the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which cares for unaccompanied children, as well as hundreds of millions more for Customs and Border Protection, the Pentagon and other agencies. It rejects an administration request for additional Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention beds, however, and contains provisions designed to prevent federal immigration agents from going after immigrants living in the country illegally who seek to care for unaccompanied children.

But some House Democrats said it gives the administration too much latitude to spend money in ways they oppose, and does not do enough to ensure protections for migrants in U.S. care.

Pelosi had hoped to amend the Senate bill with changes that included a 90-day limit for how long children can spend in holding facilities; less funding for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency; and a provision to ensure lawmakers could visit facilities that hold children without prior notice. The changes were aimed at making the Senate bill palatable to a majority of House Democrats.

But Senate Republicans and the Trump administration announced strong opposition to Pelosi's new bill Thursday. Pelosi had a nearly hour-long conversation with Vice President Mike Pence around midday as she sought a solution, but Pence was adamant that the House pass the Senate bill.

Pence did agree to aim to implement administratively two changes sought by Pelosi: The 90-day limit on keeping children in influx facilities, and an agreement to notify Congress within 24 hours after the death of a child in custody, according to two officials familiar with their conversation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss it.

CALL FOR CARE

Meanwhile, migrant advocates are asking a federal judge to immediately require inspections and let doctors into border detention facilities where they say sleep-deprived, flu-stricken children are languishing in filthy conditions.

Doctors and lawyers who visited the facilities in recent weeks outlined several examples in a court filing late Wednesday. Lawyers are also asking for the prompt release of children to parents and close relatives and for the government to be found in contempt of court.

In one account, the court filing describes how five infants were admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit at a local hospital after a doctor visited a Customs and Border Protection facility in McAllen, Texas.

Dr. Dolly Lucio Sevier, a pediatrician who met nearly 40 immigrant children at the facility on June 15, said in a declaration filed to the court that the conditions there were dire, describing "extreme cold temperatures, lights on 24 hours a day, no adequate access to medical care, basic sanitation, water, or adequate food." She said there are several teen mothers at the facility.

"It is obvious that the dignity and well-being of children is not even an afterthought in the design of the center," she wrote.

In another declaration, a 16-year-old girl from Honduras recounted how she and her 8-month old daughter were placed in a facility where they couldn't shower for eight days.

The girl said her daughter ran a high fever and was given medicine but began throwing up and had diarrhea the next day. She said she asked to see a doctor, but wasn't taken. "The guard said, 'She doesn't have the face of a sick baby,'" the girl recalled, adding that her daughter has since lost so much weight her pants are loose.

In the court filings, lawyers said children are being denied soap and showers and flu is spreading through the facilities. Some haven't brushed their teeth for days or weeks and are still wearing the same dirty clothes they used to cross the border weeks before.

The legal case over the detention of migrant children dates back decades. Advocates reached a settlement with the U.S. government in 1997 that has set the rules for custody conditions ever since.

"I can only hope that the public outcry from hearing about sick babies and toddlers deprived of soap, food and blankets -- and children being denied emergency medical attention after getting sick from squalid conditions -- will force change," said Leecia Welch, senior director of legal advocacy and child welfare at the National Center for Youth Law.

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner, Mike DeBonis, Rachael Bade and Paul Kane of The Washington Post; and by Cedar Attanasio, Amy Taxin, Nomaan Merchant, Andrew Taylor, Alan Fram and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press.

Photo by The New York Times/IVAN PIERRE AGUIRRE

Tents sit inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility Tuesday in Clint, Texas, where migrant children were being held. Migrant advocates have asked a federal judge to require inspections and allow doctors at facilities they say are not providing decent care.

Photo by AP/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wraps up a news conference Thursday before the Fourth of July break.

Photo by AP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Photo by NYTNS

Rep. Mark Pocan

Photo by NYTNS

Max Rose

