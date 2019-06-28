Collision on state highway kills 41-year-old motorcyclist

A 41-year-old man was killed Thursday evening after his motorcycle struck a vehicle that "failed to yield" on a state highway in eastern Arkansas, authorities said.

The wreck happened around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Arkansas 77 in West Memphis, according to the Arkansas State Police.

A report on the crash said 73-year-old Mary M. Toney tried to turn into a parking lot but "failed to yield" before the motorcycle hit her Lexus.

Authorities identified the rider as Ryan A. Curle of West Memphis. He suffered fatal injuries.

Police said Toney, a West Memphis resident, suffered unknown injuries.

Officials noted clear weather and dry roads at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary figures show at least 222 people have been killed in crashes along Arkansas roads so far this year.