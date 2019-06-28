Arkansas sells most tickets in postseason

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas sold the most tickets to NCAA Tournament games during the 2019 postseason, according to figures released Thursday.

A total of 93,868 tickets were sold to the nine regional and super regional games at Baum-Walker Stadium this year. Arkansas, Ole Miss, TCU, Central Connecticut State and California all played at least two games at the park during the postseason.

In the six games that included the Razorbacks, a total of 65,070 tickets were sold for an average of 10,845 per game. Postseason ticket packages included tickets to all games, including games that did not include the host team.

The Razorbacks' highest attendance was 11,383 for Game 2 of the super regional against Ole Miss on June 9.

Arkansas was one of eight programs to host regionals and super regionals at its home stadium. LSU had the highest per-game tickets sold, an average of 10,657, but sold 8,613 fewer tickets than Arkansas overall because it hosted one less game at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers were eliminated in two games by Florida State in the super regional, while Arkansas' super regional series victory over Ole Miss lasted three games.

Mississippi State sold 75,915 tickets to eight postseason games at Dudy-Noble Field in Starkville, Miss., but the total dropped off sharply to No. 4 Texas Tech, which sold 32,653 to nine games at Dan Law Field in Lubbock, Texas.

Vanderbilt, which won the national championship with a victory over Michigan on Wednesday, sold 31,496 tickets to nine postseason games at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn.

Arkansas sold 348,775 baseball tickets to 40 games this season, which was a 9.4 percent increase over 2018 when it played 39 games at home. The annual Arkansas game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock is counted toward its home attendance figures.

The Razorbacks' average tickets-sold figure of 8,719 was fourth nationally in 2019, behind SEC West foes LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, according to NCAA data.

