Biden, Sanders hit on party's divisions

Ten Democratic presidential candidates greet the crowd Thursday in Miami before the start of their debate. A set of 10 other Democratic candidates debated the previous night.

MIAMI -- Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders split sharply over the direction of the Democratic Party within the opening minutes of the second presidential debate Thursday in Miami, with Sanders calling for a remake of the American economy and Biden proposing a more conventional set of liberal changes.

Without engaging each other directly -- at least at first -- Biden, the former vice president, and Sanders, the Vermont senator and runner-up for the 2016 Democratic nomination, drew a bright dividing line between their candidacies.

Biden condemned the economic policies of President Donald Trump, including the tax cut he signed into law last year, and said as a corrective that Democrats should expand access to affordable health insurance and provide more education benefits for adults seeking additional schooling.

"Donald Trump has put us in a horrible situation," Biden said. "We do have enormous income inequality."

Sanders said the times call for much more ambitious measures. "It is time for change, real change," he declared, and said in response to a question that he would raise taxes on middle-class Americans to pay for his "Medicare for all" agenda, which he said would save people money on health care costs.

"We have a new vision for America," Sanders said, calling for the creation of single-payer health care and immense new higher-education benefits.

Their diverging viewpoints highlighted the same ideological divide that was evident in Wednesday's Democratic debate -- when Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a progressive, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a centrist, defined the poles of their party.

Joining the party's two leading candidates onstage Thursday night were eight other contenders of varying prominence, including Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. Some lower-profile figures went on the attack to set themselves apart from the field.

Among those candidates were Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, who said without naming names that candidates of an increasingly aging generation could not fix the problems of the future, and former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, who described Sanders as unelectable because of his far-left views.

"If we don't clearly define that we are not socialists," Hickenlooper said of the Democratic Party, "the Republicans are going to come at us every way they can and call us socialist."

Buttigieg, a 37-year-old gay former military officer, also has called for generational change in his party.

But on Thursday, Buttigieg faced tough questions about a racially charged recent police shooting in his Indiana city in which a white officer shot and killed a black man, Eric Logan.

He said an investigation was underway, and he acknowledged the underlying racial tensions in his city and others. "It's a mess," he said plainly. "And we're hurting."

The forum grew unruly as many of the candidates sought to interject comments when they were not called on to speak, creating a din that eventually prompted Harris to say: "America does not want to witness a food fight, they want to know how we're going to put food on their table."

There was little discussion of Trump during Wednesday's debate, but with Biden and Sanders more explicitly building their campaigns around their arguments of electability, the president was a more central foil Thursday.

During a discussion about health care, the candidates were asked whether their plans would provide coverage to people in the country illegally. All raised their hands. Biden said the U.S. can't let people who are sick go uncovered.

Trump then tweeted, "All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That's the end of that race!"

BIDEN UNDER FIRE

Biden's aides were hoping he could use the forum to remind primary voters of his service as Barack Obama's vice president.

For the 76-year-old Biden, who leads the field in national and early-state polling, the first debate was about reassuring his party's voters that he is up to the task of serving as commander in chief.

But he came under fire from Harris on race relations as she accused him of being insensitive to the plight of black people with his past opposition to school busing and by working with segregationist lawmakers earlier in his career.

"I do not believe you are a racist," Harris told Biden, but it was "hurtful" to hear him speak warmly of two pro-segregation senators, with whom he worked to oppose federal guidelines on busing to integrate public schools. While he was doing that, she was a "little girl" in California who was in just the second class to integrate schools in Berkeley.

Biden responded that he did not praise racists and defended his record on civil rights starting as a public defender. He said it's fine "if you want to have this campaign litigated on who supports civil rights" because he has throughout his career.

Swalwell used his first chance to speak to also target Biden, recalling that Biden had once urged Democrats to "pass the torch" to a new group of leaders. Biden began chuckling before Swalwell finished his critique and eventually said: "I'm still holding on to that torch."

Two other low-profile candidates were just as pointed in their critiques of Sanders. Hickenlooper called Sanders' "Medicare for all" proposal unrealistic. "You can't expect to eliminate private insurance for 180 million people, many of whom don't want to give it up," he said.

Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado went even further in targeting Sanders, noting that Sanders could not even get single-payer coverage passed in his own home state. "Vermont rejected Medicare for all," Bennet said.

Sanders rejected the attacks, noting that the polls show him faring well in a general election and arguing that the best way to defeat Trump was to expose his populist rhetoric as hollow -- by providing voters with the genuine article.

With Warren gaining more support among the sort of liberals who backed Sanders in 2016, the Vermont senator was under pressure to at least retain his base on the left flank of the party. But with Democrats veering closer toward Sanders' brand of progressive politics, he has also been forced to come up with new arguments for what distinguishes him from the field.

Biden and Sanders have put their strong poll numbers at the center of their candidacies, with Biden's campaign arguing that he is by far the most potent Democratic messenger in areas of the Midwest and South, which the party must reclaim in 2020. And Sanders has increasingly emphasized his performance in general election polls, drawing a barely veiled contrast with Warren.

But other candidates are calling into question whether a white man in his eighth decade is well-equipped to motivate the Democrats' diverse and youthful coalition, and whether a candidate who has spent decades in Washington can effectively present a message of change.

Also part of the debate Thursday evening were Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang, both of whom have no political credentials or campaign experience. Williamson, a spiritual author, and Yang, a former tech executive, have built modest online followings and generated enough financial support to seize podiums of their own.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns of The New York Times; by Jennifer Epstein, Mark Niquette, Tyler Pager and Sahil Kapur of Bloomberg News; and by Juana Summers and Steve Peoples of The Associated Press.

Sen. Kamala Harris clashes with former Vice President Joe Biden (left) during Thursday night’s debate in Miami. Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (center) also tangled over the direction of the Democratic Party.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., took part in Thursday’s debate. Buttigieg faced tough questions about a recent police shooting in his city.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (right) of California took part in Thursday’s debate, as former Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet watches. Swalwell went on the attack, saying older candidates were not equipped to fix the problems of the future.

