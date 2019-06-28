Bridge inspection to close I-540 lanes

A routine inspection of the Interstate 540 bridge over the Arkansas River between Fort Smith and Van Buren will require an alternating lane closing Sunday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will first close the southbound outside lane before transitioning to the northbound outside lane between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled by signs and traffic barrels.

Metro on 06/28/2019