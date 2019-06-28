Sections
Crook, Bucher top prep school grads

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:04 a.m. 0comments

Austin Crook has been named the valedictorian of The Baptist Preparatory School.

Seth Bucher is salutatorian.

Crook, whose parents are Robert and LaNell Crook, plans to attend Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia and is undecided on an intended field of study.

Bucher, whose parents are Lance and Hope Bucher, plans to study mechanical engineering at John Brown University in Siloam Springs.

Crook and Bucher are from Little Rock. The Baptist Preparatory School is a private school in Little Rock.

Metro on 06/28/2019

Print Headline: Crook, Bucher top prep school grads

