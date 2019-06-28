Death of senator assigned to judge

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, R-Pocahontas, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

A retired judge was assigned Wednesday to return to the bench and preside over the case of the death of ex-lawmaker Linda Collins, in which one woman has been arrested and faces a capital-murder charge.

The former Republican state senator was found dead outside her Randolph County home on June 4. A former campaign aide, Rebecca O'Donnell, was arrested the next week.

Collins, who was known by the surname Collins-Smith through two stints in the state Legislature, had been married to Philip Smith, a retired judge in the 3rd Judicial Circuit, which covers Randolph and three other counties in rural northeast Arkansas.

The judge assigned to hear the case, David Goodson, is a retired circuit judge from Greene County, which lies in the nearby 2nd Judicial Circuit.

Arkansas Chief Justice Dan Kemp issued the assignment Wednesday, at the request of 3rd Judicial Circuit Judge Harold Erwin. Erwin had presided over some preliminary matters in the case, including issuing an order to seal related records.

Another judge in the 3rd Judicial Circuit, Tom Garner, presided over O'Donnell's first appearance at the Randolph County Courthouse last week. He ordered her held without bail.

On Thursday morning, clerks for the Supreme Court released Kemp's order assigning Goodson.

The order contained no explanation as to why Erwin sought another judge for the case. However, the collegial connections between judges in that circuit and Collins' ex-husband had led to speculation that one or all of the judges on the circuit would recuse.

When asked by phone on Wednesday afternoon -- the day before the release of Kemp's order -- if he was being considered to preside over the case, Goodson said, "I'm not at liberty to discuss that at the moment."

Goodson did not answer a call to his cellphone Thursday.

Prosecutors have remained tight-lipped in the case. They have yet to release any information about what led them to charge O'Donnell or what is the suspected motive in the slaying.

In addition to capital murder, O'Donnell has been charged with abuse of a corpse and hindering physical evidence. Her plea and arraignment are scheduled for July 30.

Neither police nor prosecutors have said how Collins died. Phone calls to Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce and his deputy, Joe Grider, have gone unreturned this week.

O'Donnell's attorney, Katherine Streett, said Thursday that she had not requested recusal from any of the judges in the 3rd Judicial Circuit.

"I look forward to working with Judge Goodson," she said.

Collins and Smith officially divorced in 2018, though the original divorce decree was appealed by Collins in a dispute over large sums of money stemming from the sale of a hotel owned by the couple. Judges in the 3rd Judicial Circuit recused from hearing the original divorce case in Randolph County, requiring the appointment of a special judge.

O'Donnell, the woman arrested in Collins' death, had helped manage another hotel owned by the former lawmaker after the divorce, according to Ken Yang, a spokesman for Collins' family. Yang has described O'Donnell and Collins as close friends.

On Wednesday morning, O'Donnell's fiance, Tim Loggains, appeared on ABC's Good Morning America to proclaim O'Donnell innocent, saying "she's not capable of this."

Loggains also revealed that Collins had granted him power of attorney to oversee her financial dealings, telling ABC that "Linda needed help."

Metro on 06/28/2019