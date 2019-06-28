E. coli levels close Beaver Lake beach

ROGERS -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed the Horseshoe Bend campground swim beach on Beaver Lake in Northwest Arkansas because of higher than acceptable E. coli levels found during routine testing, the corps said in a news release.

The Arkansas Department of Health conducts the tests.

All other swim beaches on Beaver Lake are available for public use except those closed because of the high lake level. A list of high water closures on the lake is available at https://go.usa.gov/xyYN5.

The Horseshoe Bend swim beach will reopen once bacteria levels are within the acceptable range, the corps said.

More information on the status of other recreation areas on Beaver Lake is available at (479) 636-1210, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Metro on 06/28/2019